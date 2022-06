A flick of white eyeliner. A pump of an eyelash curler. These are noble ways to look more awake, but Upneeq® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), a prescription eye drop, makes them seem like child’s play. Upneeq temporarily lifts eyelids that have drooped due to acquired ptosis, damage of the eyelid muscle that can happen with age. The condition is most common after age 40, but some oculoplastic specialists are seeing it in younger adults, which some think may be caused by the constant eye strain of staring at screens.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO