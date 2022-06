FAYETTEVILLE — North Little Rock defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. took his official visit to Arkansas this past weekend and enjoyed everything about it. Rhodes, 6-6, 253, committed to the Razorbacks on Feb. 15 and was one of 11 recruits on an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend. Following the visit, Rhodes talked about how it went.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO