U.s. Air Force Academy, CO

AF Academy gets new medical group commander

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An Air Force colonel who oversaw the medical evacuation of thousands of refugees from Afghanistan last year became the U.S. Air Force Academy’s senior physician June...

