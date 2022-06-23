Chris Daughtry Deals With Guilt While Reflecting on His Daughter's Death by Suicide: 'I Wish I Would've Called More'

Click here to read the full article.

Chris Daughtry first charmed the world during his debut on American Idol. Although the singer has laid pretty low since then, opting for more privacy than spotlight, he made headlines last year when his daughter, Hannah, died by suicide. Daughtry shared the heartbreaking announcement of his oldest daughter’s passing on Instagram — and now he’s speaking out about the way it’s impacted him months later.

At the time of her passing, Daughtry penned an emotional message in a Nov. 2021 Instagram post — revealing that just days before his daughter’s passing, he lost his mother, Sandra, to cancer. “I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately,” Daughtry wrote. “We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

During his recent Jun. 2022 interview on T he Kelly Clarkson Show, Daughtry opened up to the host about how he’s feeling after experiencing the loss of Hannah so closely to his mother’s death — including the guilt he continues to feel today. “I dealt with both differently, processed both losses very differently,” Daughtry told Clarkson during the interview of both his daughter and Sandra passing. “The common denominator in both is the guilt…the ‘I wish I would have said this, I wish I would’ve done this, I wish I would’ve called more.'”

Daughtry, like so many who experience grief after the loss of a loved one, stressed how difficult it is to experience such guilt. “Those moments of the guilt is the hardest because you can’t do anything about it. There’s always going to be reminders of what you could’ve done or whatever, and I tend to beat myself up a lot over it,” he said.

