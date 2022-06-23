ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Daughtry Deals With Guilt While Reflecting on His Daughter's Death by Suicide: 'I Wish I Would've Called More'

By Taylor Plumstead
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
Chris Daughtry first charmed the world during his debut on American Idol. Although the singer has laid pretty low since then, opting for more privacy than spotlight, he made headlines last year when his daughter, Hannah, died by suicide. Daughtry shared the heartbreaking announcement of his oldest daughter’s passing on Instagram — and now he’s speaking out about the way it’s impacted him months later.

At the time of her passing, Daughtry penned an emotional message in a Nov. 2021 Instagram post — revealing that just days before his daughter’s passing, he lost his mother, Sandra, to cancer. “I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately,” Daughtry wrote. “We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

During his recent Jun. 2022 interview on T he Kelly Clarkson Show, Daughtry opened up to the host about how he’s feeling after experiencing the loss of Hannah so closely to his mother’s death — including the guilt he continues to feel today. “I dealt with both differently, processed both losses very differently,” Daughtry told Clarkson during the interview of both his daughter and Sandra passing. “The common denominator in both is the guilt…the ‘I wish I would have said this, I wish I would’ve done this, I wish I would’ve called more.'”

Daughtry, like so many who experience grief after the loss of a loved one, stressed how difficult it is to experience such guilt. “Those moments of the guilt is the hardest because you can’t do anything about it. There’s always going to be reminders of what you could’ve done or whatever, and I tend to beat myself up a lot over it,” he said.

Outsider.com

‘The Lucy Show’: Vivian Vance Once Set the Record Straight About Her Off-Screen Relationship With Lucille Ball on Her Radio Show

In the world of classic TV, one team that you cannot dislodge from the history books is Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance of The Lucy Show. Obviously, both actresses were stars in the Ball-Desi Arnaz sitcom I Love Lucy. Ball and Vance would continue to work together in The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour in their Lucy Ricardo and Ethel Mertz roles.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Britney Spears Gets a Post-Wedding Haircut

Britney Spears is welcoming newly wed life with a new haircut. The singer posted a picture on Instagram lounging by the pool, and at first glance, you may not have noticed that she recently opted for a fresh hairstyle. If you take a closer look, however, you'd see that Spears's normally mid-back-length hair is now shoulder-length.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'Castle' Star Secretly Welcomes First Child

Stana Katic is officially a mom! The Castle alum and her husband, Kris Brkljac, recently took on parenting duties after they reportedly secretly welcomed their first child together this past winter. A representative for the actress confirmed the exciting life update in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, sharing, "They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family."
CELEBRITIES
