Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair set to run July 5 through July 15, 2022

Steve Myers, 77, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, after suffering a stroke the previous week. Stephen Lynn “Steve” Myers was born in Sullivan County, Missouri, on February 3, 1945, the son of Harold and Mary Jane (Triplett) Myers who preceded him in death. Steve graduated from Unionville High School in 1962. He worked for Harris Feed and Seed in Centerville, Iowa, and then for Veirs Fur House in Unionville. Steve spent most of his working career with the city of Unionville Water department where he worked for 35 years. Even in retirement he was called on for advice and worked part-time until retiring in 2018. Steve married Margarett Loughead in Cincinnati, Iowa, on October 3, 1962, and she survives.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO