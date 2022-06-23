ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Man accused of killing his girlfriend, her son is attacked by the boy’s father in courtroom

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
CINCINNATI — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and her 3-year-old son in 2020 by putting the child in the Ohio River was attacked by the father of the boy Thursday in a Hamilton County courtroom.

The attack occurred during a hearing where attorneys for Desean Brown were asking a judge to throw out Brown’s confession, our news partners at WCPO.com report.

Brown is accused of murder in the deaths of Nyteisha Lattimore, 29, and her son, Nylo, and single counts of felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He is accused of killing Lattimore, his then-girlfriend, and putting Nylo into the river while still alive in early December 2020.

Nylo’s body has never been recovered.

As the attorneys were addressing the court, Nylo’s father, Antonio Hughes, leapt at Brown and punched him repeatedly in the head and neck before officers could restrain him.

Officers in the court handcuffed Hughes and helped him to his feet, but he again lunged at Brown; four officers were needed to hold Hughes down. Hughes was taken out of the courtroom by police.

As of Thursday afternoon, Hughes had not been charged.

Early Thursday evening, WCPO.com reported that Hughes was charged with contempt of court and sentenced to seven days in the Hamilton County Justice Center. He had not been charged with anything else in the attack on Brown.

The judge in the case denied the motion for Brown and said she did not believe Cincinnati police acted improperly with Brown during his interrogation. She also ruled that police had not violated Brown’s rights.

Police detectives have told the judge it appears Nyteisha was pregnant with Brown’s child, but suffered a miscarriage, and believe Brown killed her and Nylo out of retaliation for the miscarriage.

Brown could be sentenced to death if convicted as charged.

