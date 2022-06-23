ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Shot by a Hamden cop in 2019, Stephanie Washington calls on mayor for justice

By Meghan Friedmann - SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years after being shot by a Hamden police officer, Stephanie Washington...

Bridgeport News: 2 Shot With Pellet Gun

2022-06-26@5:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– EMS on the way to the 800 block of East Main Street for two people who were shot with a pellet gun. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Bridgeport News: 9 Year Old Punched By Babysitter

2022-06-27@12:14am–#Bridgeport CT– First responders called to a home in the 500 block of East Main Street where a babysitter allegedly hit a 9 year old child. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Washington, CT
Hamden has a new town planner

HAMDEN — A longtime regional planner for the South Central Regional Council of Governments is the new head of Hamden’s planning department. Eugene Livshits worked for SCRCOG for nearly 14 years, but when he saw an opportunity to see policy play out at the local level and to shape the town in which he lives, he took it.
New Haven man injured in police custody remains paralyzed: Attorney

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Richard Cox, the 36-year-old New Haven man paralyzed while in the custody of New Haven police Sunday night remains unconscious as his family prepares to file a lawsuit with the assistance of a high-profile national attorney, Benjamin Crump. The family's local attorney, Jack O'Donnell, told...
This Week in CT: Milford mayor addresses recent happenings in the city

(WTNH) — The City of Milford has been in the news lately for a brawl at a beach and there are also questions about the future of one of its most prominent companies. On Memorial Day, the city made headlines when a fight broke out at Walnut Beach. Several were arrested in that case in which some unruly people knocked down police officers and ripped off their body cameras.
This Week in CT: A conversation with Dr. Bill Petit

(WTNH) — This summer marks 15 years since a horrific crime that changed Connecticut forever. The murders of Jennifer-Hawke Petit and her daughters Hailey and Michaela in the Cheshire home invasion shocked the state and the nation. Out of unimaginable grief grew a foundation in their memory, the Petit...
2 Men Taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford With Gunshot Wounds

Police are investigating after two men were taken to a hospital in Hartford after getting injured in shootings early Saturday morning. At this time, authorities are working to determine if the shootings were related. Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 5:30 a.m. after getting a report of a...
Man arrested for manufacturing “ghost guns” in Meriden, Middletown

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden and Middletown police joined forces and have arrested a suspect for allegedly manufacturing “ghost guns” in both cities. During the month of June, Meriden and Middletown police crime units initiated an investigation into illegal firearms sales in each city. These firearms did not have serial numbers stamped on them, which […]
Hartford Police investigating Saturday morning shootings

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men are hospitalized after being shot in Hartford on Saturday morning. According to Hartford Police, a male in his twenties showed up at St. Francis Hospital at 5:39 a.m. suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Then at 7:02 a.m another male in his thirties showed up at the hospital also […]
Naugatuck father charged with assaulting infant child

NAUGATUCK — A borough father was arrested after assaulting his infant child. Police officers responded to a residence on Andrew Avenue on June 13 on a report of a risk of injury to an infant. An investigation uncovered that Steven Elliott, 39, of Naugatuck, became angry toward his child over the child not drinking his bottle of formula.
