UK to host Bellarmine in Rupp on Nov. 29

Lyon County High School star Travis Perry has picked up an offer from Kentucky and head coach John Calipari. Perry, who is poised to become the state’s all-time leading high school scorer, announced the offer on social media:. Perry has a number of high-major officers, including Ole Miss, Missouri,...
This report is 4/4 in the: Intro to the Civil War in Kentucky, by TwoSq Media. General William Tecumseh Sherman was the son of an Ohio Supreme Court Justice. After his father's sudden death in 1829, the family lived with family and friend. William Sherman eventually found himself in the care of Senator Thomas Ewing, whom helped Sherman enroll in the United States Military Academy; he graduated sixth in his class in 1940, according to American Battlefied Trust.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Louisville area women won not one but two national senior volleyball titles last month. Many played in college and the success of the team known as “Shades of Gray” has come in large part from decades of playing together. "We laugh...
As Lexington put on a full-scale Pride Festival for the first time since 2019, people took to the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza downtown in a much happier mood than just 24 hours prior. WATCH | Kitchen fire at Hope Center’s Recovery Center for Women in Lexington. Updated: Jun....
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania is in Lexington for the first time since 2010. Horse mania is a special art project that fills the streets of downtown, but instead of enjoying the attraction some people are turning to vandalism. The artwork that is meant to inspire people, is being disrespected.
Clemson figures to have its share of newcomers that will contribute immediately this fall, but what about the Tigers’ competition? The Clemson Insider is taking a look at some of the new faces around the (...)
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Southern Indiana bakery is paving the way for growth — and the result would be icing on the cake for the small town and its future. The Georgetown Bakery opened its doors at its new location less than two weeks ago on Copperfield Drive. Owners Wade Simon and Nik Hiner are farmers who purchased the bakery from its original location just down the road and moved it into a larger location in a shopping plaza.
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- For the first time since 2019, the annual Pride Festival returned Saturday to downtown Lexington. The festival drew thousands of people showing off their LGBTQIA+ pride. More than 80 vendors and sponsors set up shop, offering services and information. There were also musical acts, drag shows, food...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former local basketball star was killed in a Buechel neighborhood shooting. Vincent Crutcher, 34, was a basketball star at Pleasure Ridge Park High School who graduated in 2006. Police say Crutcher was shot early Thursday morning on Heatherview Road near Breckenridge Lane. He was taken...
How does the overturning of Roe V. Wade affect the Black and Brown communities?. WATCH | Lexington celebrates first full-scale Pride Festival since 2019. As Lexington put on a full-scale Pride Festival for the first time since 2019, people took to the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza downtown in a much happier mood than just 24 hours prior.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the monumental Roe v. Wade case, has Louisvillians on both sides of the issue getting to work. For those who are pro-choice, the work began 24 hours after the news was handed down. On Saturday, democratic elected officials and...
He was a news anchor, variety TV show star, AMC movie host, college professor, newspaper columnist, actor, activist and author. Now Nick Clooney has a new avocation: Restoring the historic African Methodist Episcopal Church founded by a former slave Sara Taylor a few blocks from his home in Augusta, Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday, abortions that do not threaten the life of the patient immediately became illegal in the state of Kentucky, leaving many to question the availability of some over-the-counter contraceptives like the Plan B pill. In a press conference Friday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three months after her death, an autopsy revealed how Louisville's former associate medical director died. Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage died in March while in Orlando for a medical conference. The medical examiner there released the findings of her autopsy just this week. It revealed that the 36-year-old...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s almost time to see those fireworks light up the sky in honor of Independence Day. The Fourth of July is just over a week away, and Zoneton fire is issuing a reminder on firework safety. ”The sparkler’s that everyone like to give the little...
Does anyone else get as excited about out-of-town grocery stores as my family does? And maybe "excited" is an overstatement, but we DO love to see what we can find at stores we don't have here in Kentucky when we're traveling. In western New York State nine years ago, I...
Comments / 0