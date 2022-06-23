UK to host Bellarmine in Rupp on Nov. 29

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Southern Indiana bakery is paving the way for growth — and the result would be icing on the cake for the small town and its future. The Georgetown Bakery opened its doors at its new location less than two weeks ago on Copperfield Drive. Owners Wade Simon and Nik Hiner are farmers who purchased the bakery from its original location just down the road and moved it into a larger location in a shopping plaza.

GEORGETOWN, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO