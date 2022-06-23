ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Europe faces an emergency this winter as the continent sees further cutoff of Russian gas, RBC's commodities chief says

By Jennifer Sor
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hWna_0gJy3jRl00
A natural gas facility near Novy Urengoi in Russia's north Getty Images
  • RBC commodities chief Helima Croft warned that gas disruptions from Russia would lead to an energy emergency for Europe.
  • "This situation in Europe really does look like an energy emergency as we head into winter," she said.
  • International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol earlier warned that Europe should be prepared for a complete cutoff from Russian gas.

