ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Saratoga Race Course to Host Second Job Fair

By Saratoga TODAY, Business
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
 4 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS —The New York Racing Association (NYRA) will host a second job fair Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25 for those who are interested in working at Saratoga Race...

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Recently Retired Saratoga County Democratic Committee Chair Todd Kerner Pushes Back on Pat Tuz Plan to Fill the Vacancy

It didn’t take long after Todd Kerner resigned the position he had held for over a decade as Saratoga County Democratic Chair for Saratoga Springs Democratic Chair Pat Tuz to spring into action promoting Joanne Yepsen to fill that position as the email below from Tuz shows. Apparently Tuz and Yepsen were either ignorant of or didn’t care that the County Committee’s by-laws had a process in place to fill the vacancy which they seemed to be ignoring. According to the County’s by-laws the chair’s position automatically is filled by the first or second vice-chair.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Snafu With Voting Machines for Tuesday Primary

The picture below shows voting machines being unloaded by our local custodians and a County Board of Elections employee at one of the Saratoga Springs polling sites. The Saratoga Springs Accounts Department is responsible for managing election logistics in the city. Among other duties, the city is responsible for picking up the voting machines from the Saratoga County Board of Elections in Ballston Spa the day prior to elections and delivering them to the city’s polling sites. According to officials at the Board of Elections, no one from the city showed up this morning (Monday, 6/27) to pick up the machines. Primary elections for candidates for state offices are scheduled for Tuesday, June 28.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy