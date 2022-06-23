Saratoga Race Course to Host Second Job Fair

The picture below shows voting machines being unloaded by our local custodians and a County Board of Elections employee at one of the Saratoga Springs polling sites. The Saratoga Springs Accounts Department is responsible for managing election logistics in the city. Among other duties, the city is responsible for picking up the voting machines from the Saratoga County Board of Elections in Ballston Spa the day prior to elections and delivering them to the city’s polling sites. According to officials at the Board of Elections, no one from the city showed up this morning (Monday, 6/27) to pick up the machines. Primary elections for candidates for state offices are scheduled for Tuesday, June 28.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO