Missoula, MT

National touring show Cirque Ma'Ceo coming to Montana

By NBC Montana Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — A performing act featuring horses and human artists from around the globe is headed to...

No trigger ban in Montana

Abortion will remain legal in Montana for the foreseeable future. “Some States have a “trigger ban,” which means abortion bans go into effect now that Roe v. Wade is overturned. For example, Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota have trigger bans, but Montana does not have a “trigger ban,” Attorney and Legal ExpertSean Bracken with Bracken Law Firm said.
Montana: Home to the World’s Prettiest Ditches

Reason #87 that everyone and their dog is moving to Montana - it's not just the mountains and rivers that are stunningly pretty. The simple truth is that Montana is chock full of simple, incredibly natural photo ops. (Hence the "Natural Beauty" thing.) The everyday and the mundane can be absolutely stunning. These few paragraphs are dedicated to a DITCH on the outskirts of Bozeman, Montana.
Stockman Bank establishes Montana relief fund

(Billings, MT) Stockman Bank has established the Montana Flood Relief Fund to assist those affected by record flooding across Montana this week. Thousands of residents and tourists have been trapped and isolated by the rising waters, which have also caused significant damage to roads, bridges and homes along area rivers and lowlands.
Mountain Journal

Remember 2018 When 'Creative Destruction' Leveled A Bozeman Trailer Park To Create 'More Prosperity'?

Four years later, Tim Crawford wonders how much empathy the new Bozeman has for those that prosperity sent packing. EDITOR'S NOTE: This column by T.H Crawford appeared originally in spring 2018 and was written by him in response to the demolition of a trailer park that was turned into condo/town houses whose values were well beyond the reach of longtime working class citizens. That gap accelerated in the wake of Covid arriving in 2020. Some of the inhabitants of the trailer park were single parents raising kids, elderly and people with disabilities. Nowhere, be it in Bozeman, Big Sky, Jackson, Wyo or Teton Valley, Idaho is there any indication that the free-market, even as the construction industry seeks less regulation, is appreciably making a positive impact in addressing the growing affordable housing crisis. Rather, the free market has only made it worse, observers say. MoJo is sharing Crawford's column again because it is more timely than when it was presciently written. As he says, Bozeman's "community visioning" process initiated by local government has proved to be a failure.
Have You Been To The Best Music Venue in Montana?

Montana has incredible music venues across the state, but which spot is the best?. Love Exploring made a list of Every State's Best Music Venue, and the pick for Montana is a perfect venue. Montana has several fantastic music venues in the state, from Missoula, Bozeman, and even Billings. So which music venue did they choose?
Bozeman's annual Music on Main returns to downtown

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 22nd annual Music on Main summer concert series returns to downtown Bozeman July 7. The concerts will be located on Main Street from Rouse Avenue to Black Avenue every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8: 30 p.m. The Downtown Bozeman Association will host the event...
10 things to do with your family in Montana

BIG SKY COUNTRY — On paper, Montana is ideally structured for family vacations. It's in the top five U.S. states for size and in the bottom five for population density, meaning there's a vast amount of space to explore. It also boasts eight national parks and 55 state parks, most notably Glacier National Park and three of Yellowstone National Park's five gates.
MDT reminds drivers to look out for motorcycles

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation urges drivers to stay aware, alert, and share the road with motorcycles while the weather becomes warmer. MDT reminds motorists that as of Oct. 2021, lane filtering for motorcycles is legal in Montana. Drivers can learn more about the lane filtering...
These Are All Over Montana, So What’s The Problem?

I have come to the conclusion that there is perhaps some confusion in the state of Montana. I have noticed this a lot more lately, and maybe it's because I am getting older, crabbier, and perhaps a little more irritable. OR maybe it's because I am following the law and don't drive like I have my head in the clouds.
WWII planes on display at Bozeman airport

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of the rarest and most iconic planes from World War II landed at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Monday morning. The B-25 Mitchell and B-17 Flying Fortress gives the community a unique opportunity to go back in time and see what it was like being inside one of the most recognizable air-combat machines of the 20th century.
The King Stopped in Montana Only One Time. His Visit was Short.

Elvis was slightly before my time. He died when I was 3. My parent's generation obviously has a more significant connection to the King of Rock n' Roll than I. And while I wouldn't consider myself a passionate Presley fan, how can you not like Elvis? Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, Viva Las Vegas, In the Ghetto... the list goes on. The guy was a hip-shaking hit machine and his music remains popular, 50 years later.

