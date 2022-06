It didn’t take long after Todd Kerner resigned the position he had held for over a decade as Saratoga County Democratic Chair for Saratoga Springs Democratic Chair Pat Tuz to spring into action promoting Joanne Yepsen to fill that position as the email below from Tuz shows. Apparently Tuz and Yepsen were either ignorant of or didn’t care that the County Committee’s by-laws had a process in place to fill the vacancy which they seemed to be ignoring. According to the County’s by-laws the chair’s position automatically is filled by the first or second vice-chair.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO