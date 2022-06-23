ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Springs City School District Class of 2022 Graduation: June 24 at SPAC

By Saratoga TODAY, Education
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
 3 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Springs City School District Class of 2022 Commencement will be held...

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Saratogian

Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild awards five scholarships

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Five area high school seniors were the recipients of $1,500 scholarships from the Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild. Aubrey French and Anna Lail, both of Schuylerville High School; Brooke Henderson of Stillwater High School; Sophia Ostrander of Ballston Spa High School; and Quinn Ragan of Saratoga Springs High School were honored by the Guild program, now in its 32nd year. The program provides scholarships to students based on academic achievement, community service, and a desire to pursue a career in healthcare.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Troy Record

Longtime Spa City resident celebrates 106th birthday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Longtime Spa City resident Elizabeth “Bet” Smith celebrated her 106th birthday on Sunday, marking the start of a new year for the beloved centenarian. Born on June 26, 1916, Smith has experienced a lot in her 106 years, and she’s still finding ways...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bishop Maginn graduates last class in Albany

Susan Silverstein has seen more than her fair share of Bishop Maginn High School graduations. In fact, this year marked graduation number 24. “I think this world needs a lot of really good people, and I fully believe this class will do it,” Silverstein said. “They are going to go out and change the world.”
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Education
Saratoga County, NY
Education
Troy Record

Troy High School celebrates its graduating Class of 2022

TROY, N.Y. — Troy High School celebrated its graduating Class of 2022 Friday night. The commencement ceremony was held on a warm, sunny summer evening on the school’s football field. The Flying Horses adorned in yellow and purple caps and gowns were full of excitement with family and...
TROY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Maggie Harrington-Esko Tapped as PHS Principal

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After working in many different positions at Pittsfield High School for more than 16 years, Maggie Harrington-Esko has been tapped as the new principal. She will replace Henry Duval, who is retiring in the fall after nearly 30 years in public education. Esko began her career...
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#The Main Office
Romesentinel.com

Adult Literacy Program grads lauded at ceremony

HERKIMER — Nearly two dozens area adults were recently recognized for earning their diplomas through the Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Adult Education Literacy Program this school year. During the ceremony, Herkimer BOCES District Superintendent Sandra Sherwood told the 23 graduates that their hard work, tenacity and belief in themselves has paid...
HERKIMER, NY
Q 105.7

See The Adirondacks In A Hot Air Balloon

I watched my son's baseball game last weekend, and on this beautiful Sunday were several hot air balloons up in the sky. They were so graceful and pretty. All I thought was the view had to be spectacular. A hot air balloon is on my bucket list for me, especially...
ALBANY, NY
olive92.com

Fire in East Bay Hills prompts evacuations in Albany

ALBANY — A vegetation fire burning on the west side of Albany hill has prompted an evacuation order for residents in the neighborhood. Residents of Gateview, Hillside, and Taft Street need to evacuate immediately, according to an alert sent from the mayor’s office Sunday afternoon. An initial evacuation center is setting up at Golden Gate Fields.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wamc.org

Bethlehem adopts new comprehensive town plan

The Bethlehem Town Board has adopted a new Comprehensive Plan. Branded "Bethlehem Forward," the plan approved Wednesday defines a future for the Albany County community in 2035. Democratic Town Supervisor David VanLuven:. "This plan is the culmination of four years of collaborative work between community members, business leaders and town...
BETHLEHEM, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Insanely Popular Cookie Pop-Up Returns to Hudson Valley

What is the Hudson Valley's favorite cookie? Many believe that the favorite is the s'more flavored Mallomar. When Mallomar cookies hit the shelves people go crazy and I can't help but feel bad for them. The Hudson Valley region of New York has so many awesome bakeries that offer spectacular...
HUDSON, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
NORTHVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

‘East Road 10’ will soon be ready for adoption

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Road 10 are well on the road to recovery after they were rescued from a home in Fulton County earlier this month. The Fulton County Regional SPCA taking them under their paw; from matted fur and malnutrition to happy and healthy.  “It’s just the most amazing feeling to see […]
FULTON COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Great Escape Fully Open for Season With 1 Major Change! What Is It?

When Six Flags Great Escape opens in Queensbury, you know Summer has officially arrived! As of today the park will be open 7 days a week! The water park will be open each day from 12 noon until 5:30pm and the amusement park will be open each day from 11am until 6pm. There will be some extended hours for holidays and weekends from now until Monday September 5th, Labor Day.
QUEENSBURY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy