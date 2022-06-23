Fundraiser started to cover medical bills for Lexington assault victims

A GoFundMe page has been created for a Lexington man recovering from a serious assault that took place downtown early Sunday morning.

The page had raised over $22,000 as of Thursday afternoon. The money will be used to cover hospital bills for Logan Parsons, who is recovering from brain surgery, and another victim of the assault.

According to the GoFundMe page, which was created by two of Parsons’ friends, Parsons and two friends were walking home from a wedding early Sunday morning when they were assaulted by three people. Police said the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Limestone, which is near the Marriott at City Center.

Police said two victims were transported to the hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening at the time. But the GoFundMe page said Parsons had life-threatening injuries and required brain surgery.

“We were told we were not sure he would make it ,” Kirstin Spillman, Parsons’ fiance, said to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner.

Parsons is recovering from the surgery, according to the GoFundMe page.

An investigation is underway and police encouraged anyone with information about the incident to submit anonymous tips to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or visiting their website .

“Officers are actively working with local businesses to determine if their cameras captured the incident. This is an ongoing investigation,” said Susan Straub, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office.

The state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control office is assisting police with the investigation, Straub said, “which is routine when some of the activity may have involved patrons to ABC licensed businesses.”