Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild Awards Scholarships to Five Local Graduates

Brennan Wilson started realizing he was different at around the age of 10. "I would have birthday parties and my mom would, and I didn't even know this until I was an adult, but she would slip little notes in there saying like, 'Don't buy girl toys. Like, my God, he's not gonna like it,'" Wilson recalled. "So it's funny to think back, like that and realize like, I feel like even my mom maybe knew before I really did."

ALBANY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO