ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild Awards Scholarships to Five Local Graduates

By Saratoga TODAY, Education
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA — Now in its 32nd year, the Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild provides scholarships to students based on academic achievement, community service and a desire to pursue a career in healthcare. This year, the...

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Troy Record

Longtime Spa City resident celebrates 106th birthday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Longtime Spa City resident Elizabeth “Bet” Smith celebrated her 106th birthday on Sunday, marking the start of a new year for the beloved centenarian. Born on June 26, 1916, Smith has experienced a lot in her 106 years, and she’s still finding ways...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iBerkshires.com

Maggie Harrington-Esko Tapped as PHS Principal

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After working in many different positions at Pittsfield High School for more than 16 years, Maggie Harrington-Esko has been tapped as the new principal. She will replace Henry Duval, who is retiring in the fall after nearly 30 years in public education. Esko began her career...
PITTSFIELD, MA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bishop Maginn graduates last class in Albany

Susan Silverstein has seen more than her fair share of Bishop Maginn High School graduations. In fact, this year marked graduation number 24. “I think this world needs a lot of really good people, and I fully believe this class will do it,” Silverstein said. “They are going to go out and change the world.”
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

Troy High School celebrates its graduating Class of 2022

TROY, N.Y. — Troy High School celebrated its graduating Class of 2022 Friday night. The commencement ceremony was held on a warm, sunny summer evening on the school’s football field. The Flying Horses adorned in yellow and purple caps and gowns were full of excitement with family and...
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State University#Saratoga Springs#University Of Siena#Siena College#Education#Charity
Romesentinel.com

Adult Literacy Program grads lauded at ceremony

HERKIMER — Nearly two dozens area adults were recently recognized for earning their diplomas through the Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Adult Education Literacy Program this school year. During the ceremony, Herkimer BOCES District Superintendent Sandra Sherwood told the 23 graduates that their hard work, tenacity and belief in themselves has paid...
HERKIMER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Malta organization donates home to Air Force veteran

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Christina Travis marked the occasion of receiving a new home on Sunday by cutting a ribbon in front of it with others. “We’ve been volunteering a little bit with the other volunteers so we could see how it came together, so it’s really nice to see the finished product,” Travis said.
MALTA, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
NORTHVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Insanely Popular Cookie Pop-Up Returns to Hudson Valley

What is the Hudson Valley's favorite cookie? Many believe that the favorite is the s'more flavored Mallomar. When Mallomar cookies hit the shelves people go crazy and I can't help but feel bad for them. The Hudson Valley region of New York has so many awesome bakeries that offer spectacular...
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

‘East Road 10’ will soon be ready for adoption

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Road 10 are well on the road to recovery after they were rescued from a home in Fulton County earlier this month. The Fulton County Regional SPCA taking them under their paw; from matted fur and malnutrition to happy and healthy.  “It’s just the most amazing feeling to see […]
FULTON COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Albany barber shares his journey to becoming openly transgender

Brennan Wilson started realizing he was different at around the age of 10. "I would have birthday parties and my mom would, and I didn't even know this until I was an adult, but she would slip little notes in there saying like, 'Don't buy girl toys. Like, my God, he's not gonna like it,'" Wilson recalled. "So it's funny to think back, like that and realize like, I feel like even my mom maybe knew before I really did."
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Bethlehem adopts new comprehensive town plan

The Bethlehem Town Board has adopted a new Comprehensive Plan. Branded "Bethlehem Forward," the plan approved Wednesday defines a future for the Albany County community in 2035. Democratic Town Supervisor David VanLuven:. "This plan is the culmination of four years of collaborative work between community members, business leaders and town...
BETHLEHEM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy