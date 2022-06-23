New Brighton Tax Office Closed on July1, 2022

(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 4028 (Tuscarawas Road) in Brighton Township, Beaver County, will occur Tuesday through Thursday, June 28-30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions with flagging operations will occur on Tuscarawas Road between Darlington Road and Yost Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
On the Tuesday edition of A.M. Beaver County, Matt Drzik will talk with Mark Benes, the mayor of New Galilee, about the upcoming New Galilee Carnival starting on June 29. The preview of the week’s festivities takes place following the 8:30 news. Frank Sparks starts your morning with local...
(Photos taken and used with permission of David Novak) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) If you saw first responders on the scene a structure fire early Saturday morning along 8th Ave in Beaver Falls for the second time in a week that is because the Beaver Falls Fire Department along with other county firefighters burnt down the building that was used for a training exercise late last week. The building previously housed a barber shop. The City of Beaver Falls owns the property.
(Beaver County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver announced on Sunday, June 26, 2022, that they will be conducting DUI Checkpoints throughout Beaver County over the month of July. Police did conduct a DUI Checkpoint on Friday night on the Beaver Falls side of the New Brighton-Beaver Falls Bridge.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
BRIDGEVILLE – Seven residential properties are being torn down on two Bridgeville streets that have been hit hard by flooding in recent years in order to create green space and give water a place to go should severe flooding happen again. The borough purchased seven dwellings on Baldwin and...
(Photo by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting this morning that the City of Beaver Falls Fire Department was called out around 10PM last night to the former Angeles Apartment building at the corner of 14th street and 7th Ave. after the building was struck by lightning. The roadway in that area is currently closed due to safety concerns as debris from the chimney of the building fell to the street below. The City of Beaver Falls Public Works Department was also dispatched to the scene to clean up the debris.
Those planning a trip to several popular Pittsburgh-area amusement parks should be aware of an upcoming change to payment methods. Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild are converting to a cashless payment process to provide a simpler and safer experience for visitors. Beginning this week, visitors will be asked to use credit,...
(File Photo Taken by Frank Sparks) (Beaver, Pa.) The Beaver County Court Administrator’s office announced Monday morning that court proceedings for men charged with criminal homicide and and firearms prohibited in the murder of Curtis Flowers II, 19 on November 24, 2020 at Davis and Wykes Street has been continued.. Rico Ramone Rodgers, 22,of Aliquippa and Jeffrey Lamont Alford, 27 are lodged in the Beaver County Jail without bail.
(Photo by Curtis Walsh, Beaver County Radio) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police have identified and charged the driver in a roll over car accident last Thursday night along I-376 in Hopewell Township that resulted in him being injured. State Police have charged 29-year-old Daniel R. Berdis, with driving a vehicle at a safe speed. There is no word on the extent of Berdis’ injuries or his condition at this time.
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) On a hot June night, the confluence of the Beaver and Ohio Rivers took the mastery of Zambelli Fireworks and choreographed it to the tune of several different TV theme songs, presenting an audiovisual theme song to kick off Summer 2022. Beaver County was the place...
PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of people have gathered in downtown Pittsburgh at a rally for abortion rights, following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Watch the breaking news report from downtown: Click the video player above. The event is being held outside the City-County Building on...
PITTSBURGH, PA — A former resident of North Versailles, Pennsylvania, was sentenced this week in federal court to 12 years imprisonment and eight years supervised release on his conviction of federal narcotics laws United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan imposed the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It’s miles of open roadway and the last piece to the project. “This has been a longtime happening assets for Washington County,” said Nick Sherman. Sherman, who’s a Washington County commissioner, is talking about the Southern Beltway. It’s a toll road that will...
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A former resident of Clearfield County, Pennsylvania has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced yesterday. The one-count Indictment named Andrea Decato a/k/a Andrea Roton, age 38, as the...
TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) — Police arrested Toronto City Schools band director, Nicole Locke on June 23, 2022. According to Police, Locke is being charged with attempted theft and forgery. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. Stay with 7News for additional updates.
(Center Twp., Beaver County Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a one vehicle accident at 5:45 PM last Friday, June 17, 2022 that occurred on Interstate 376 Westbound in Center Twp., Beaver County. Troopers said upon arriving on the scene...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people were injured after an explosion at a marijuana plant on Wednesday in Fulton County.WTAJ-TV reports the explosion happened just before noon at Ilera Healthcare on North Hess Road in Taylor Township. One of the six injured people was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh with burns on more than 30 percent of their body.The Ilera Healthcare facility has at least 300 workers.
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A parole check at an Altoona apartment led to the drug arrest of a resident, according to Allegheny Township Police Department who were helping state parole agents. On June 22 police showed up to 36-year-old Niheim Miller’s apartment along 307 60th Street and detained him after seeing drug paraphernalia in the kitchen […]
