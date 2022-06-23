ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brighton, PA

New Brighton Tax Office Closed on July1, 2022

beavercountyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New Brighton, Pa.) The New Brighton Borough Real Estate Tax Office will be...

beavercountyradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beavercountyradio.com

Tuscarawas Road Drilling this Week in Brighton Township

(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 4028 (Tuscarawas Road) in Brighton Township, Beaver County, will occur Tuesday through Thursday, June 28-30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions with flagging operations will occur on Tuscarawas Road between Darlington Road and Yost Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Tuesday’s AMBC: More Summer Fun

On the Tuesday edition of A.M. Beaver County, Matt Drzik will talk with Mark Benes, the mayor of New Galilee, about the upcoming New Galilee Carnival starting on June 29. The preview of the week’s festivities takes place following the 8:30 news. Frank Sparks starts your morning with local...
NEW GALILEE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Fire Department Burns Down Vacant Building that was Used for Training

(Photos taken and used with permission of David Novak) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) If you saw first responders on the scene a structure fire early Saturday morning along 8th Ave in Beaver Falls for the second time in a week that is because the Beaver Falls Fire Department along with other county firefighters burnt down the building that was used for a training exercise late last week. The building previously housed a barber shop. The City of Beaver Falls owns the property.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Brighton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
beavercountyradio.com

Pa. State Police in Beaver Announce DUI Checkpoints During July

(Beaver County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver announced on Sunday, June 26, 2022, that they will be conducting DUI Checkpoints throughout Beaver County over the month of July. Police did conduct a DUI Checkpoint on Friday night on the Beaver Falls side of the New Brighton-Beaver Falls Bridge.
BEAVER, PA
CBS News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bridgeville tearing down houses to prevent future flood losses

BRIDGEVILLE – Seven residential properties are being torn down on two Bridgeville streets that have been hit hard by flooding in recent years in order to create green space and give water a place to go should severe flooding happen again. The borough purchased seven dwellings on Baldwin and...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Lighting Strikes Building in Beaver Falls, Road Closed in Area Because of Falling Debris

(Photo by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting this morning that the City of Beaver Falls Fire Department was called out around 10PM last night to the former Angeles Apartment building at the corner of 14th street and 7th Ave. after the building was struck by lightning. The roadway in that area is currently closed due to safety concerns as debris from the chimney of the building fell to the street below. The City of Beaver Falls Public Works Department was also dispatched to the scene to clean up the debris.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Tax#Summer Hours#New Brighton Tax Office
butlerradio.com

Local Amusement Parks to go Cashless

Those planning a trip to several popular Pittsburgh-area amusement parks should be aware of an upcoming change to payment methods. Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild are converting to a cashless payment process to provide a simpler and safer experience for visitors. Beginning this week, visitors will be asked to use credit,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Two Aliquippa Homicide Suspects Hearing Continued in Beaver County Court Monday

(File Photo Taken by Frank Sparks) (Beaver, Pa.) The Beaver County Court Administrator’s office announced Monday morning that court proceedings for men charged with criminal homicide and and firearms prohibited in the murder of Curtis Flowers II, 19 on November 24, 2020 at Davis and Wykes Street has been continued.. Rico Ramone Rodgers, 22,of Aliquippa and Jeffrey Lamont Alford, 27 are lodged in the Beaver County Jail without bail.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Driver In Rollover Crash on I-376 Thursday Charged by State Police

(Photo by Curtis Walsh, Beaver County Radio) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police have identified and charged the driver in a roll over car accident last Thursday night along I-376 in Hopewell Township that resulted in him being injured. State Police have charged 29-year-old Daniel R. Berdis, with driving a vehicle at a safe speed. There is no word on the extent of Berdis’ injuries or his condition at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Role in Fentanyl Conspiracy

PITTSBURGH, PA — A former resident of North Versailles, Pennsylvania, was sentenced this week in federal court to 12 years imprisonment and eight years supervised release on his conviction of federal narcotics laws United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan imposed the...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Clearfield County Woman Charged with Possessing Methamphetamine

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A former resident of Clearfield County, Pennsylvania has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced yesterday. The one-count Indictment named Andrea Decato a/k/a Andrea Roton, age 38, as the...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

6 injured in explosion at Pennsylvania marijuana plant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people were injured after an explosion at a marijuana plant on Wednesday in Fulton County.WTAJ-TV reports the explosion happened just before noon at Ilera Healthcare on North Hess Road in Taylor Township. One of the six injured people was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh with burns on more than 30 percent of their body.The Ilera Healthcare facility has at least 300 workers. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Over 25 grams of drugs found in Altoona parole check, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A parole check at an Altoona apartment led to the drug arrest of a resident, according to Allegheny Township Police Department who were helping state parole agents. On June 22 police showed up to 36-year-old Niheim Miller’s apartment along 307 60th Street and detained him after seeing drug paraphernalia in the kitchen […]
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy