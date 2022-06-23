New Brighton Tax Office Closed on July1, 2022

(Photo by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting this morning that the City of Beaver Falls Fire Department was called out around 10PM last night to the former Angeles Apartment building at the corner of 14th street and 7th Ave. after the building was struck by lightning. The roadway in that area is currently closed due to safety concerns as debris from the chimney of the building fell to the street below. The City of Beaver Falls Public Works Department was also dispatched to the scene to clean up the debris.

