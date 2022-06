I always love following big lottery wins. What tickets the was and where was it sold. Let us start out by saying that it's another ticket not sold in Victoria. It's also a win that goes against my theory of big jackpot tickets being sold at inconspicuous stores. This ticket was a $2 million dollar jackpot winner off of the $30 Premier Cash ticket. It was sold in Sweetwater, Texas at Murphy USA!

VICTORIA, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO