Marlin Briscoe, the AFL’s first Black quarterback and the first Black quarterback in modern pro football, died on Monday, his daughter told the Associated Press. He was 76. Briscoe effectively broke the color barrier of playing QB as a pro in 1968 when he appeared in 11 games with five starts for the Broncos at the position. Denver had selected him in the 14th round of that year’s draft. He threw for 1,589 yards with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions that season. he also rushed for 308 yards with three TDs.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO