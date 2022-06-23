Board to Designate $4 Million in American Rescue Plan Act Funding to Town of Callahan to Expand Water & Sewer Services for Economic Development and Job Growth in Nassau County

Nassau County, Florida, June 24, 2022 – Nassau County has received its second award for the State Road 200 Corridor Master Plan. The first award was an Award of Excellence in Planning from the Northeast Florida Regional Council earned in January 2022. This most recent award is the 2022 Sustainability Award from the Florida Planning and Zoning Association (FPZA) which was earned for creating a plan that improves on and harmonizes with the natural environment. This plan was the result of a two-year planning initiative which consisted of online citizen surveys, interviews and community meetings in which stakeholders were asked to share their thoughts about the State Road 200/A1A Corridor.

