Nassau County, FL

Board to Designate $4 Million in American Rescue Plan Act Funding to Town of Callahan to Expand Water & Sewer Services for Economic Development and Job Growth in Nassau County

By Press Release
fernandinaobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNassau County, Florida, June 23, 2022 – The Crawford Diamond Industrial Park is a McCallum Sweeney Certified Industrial Park consisting of 1,814 acres and approved for up to 10.5 million square feet of heavy industrial use. It’s proximity to three ports, two interstates, and two railroad lines makes it a prime...

fernandinaobserver.com

fernandinaobserver.com

Nassau County Receives 2022 Sustainabiity Award for SR 200 Corridor Master Plan

Nassau County, Florida, June 24, 2022 – Nassau County has received its second award for the State Road 200 Corridor Master Plan. The first award was an Award of Excellence in Planning from the Northeast Florida Regional Council earned in January 2022. This most recent award is the 2022 Sustainability Award from the Florida Planning and Zoning Association (FPZA) which was earned for creating a plan that improves on and harmonizes with the natural environment. This plan was the result of a two-year planning initiative which consisted of online citizen surveys, interviews and community meetings in which stakeholders were asked to share their thoughts about the State Road 200/A1A Corridor.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Anthony Salazar

Middleburg small business changing name, owners

Middleburg small business, Teams ‘N Tees, will sell its brick-and-mortar location to Gail Teetsell after the owner had difficulty running the store from outside the state. The owner of Teams ‘N Tees, Nikki Silvis, will keep the name, website, and social media. Teetsell and her daughter, Gracelyn Dobson, will learn from Silvis how to operate the store starting July 1. Silvis plans to stay and help them until the time is right for her to leave.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries to Yulee

Nassau County received a pre-application for Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries to build in Yulee in The Home Depot parking lot. The application shows it will be a 2,490-square-foot drive-thru and dine-in restaurant on 0.9 acres. It appears to be the second Hwy 55 in the area. Hwy 55...
YULEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes local business ‘protection’ bill

'The better approach is to enact targeted preemption legislation when local governments act in a way that frustrates state policy and/or undermines the rights of Floridians.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed SB 620 on Friday, a top priority of Senate President Wilton Simpson which sought to punish local governments for passing laws detrimental to local businesses.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Columbia deputies warn residents of electric company scam

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some fake electricians made a power play that didn’t pan out. Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are warning residents to be on the lookout for two white males in their early twenties going door to door while claiming to be from an electric utility.
LAKE CITY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

San Marco Village apartments sold for $20 million

The San Marco Village apartments at 2165 Dunsford Terrace sold June 21 for $20 million. Aventura-based 2166 SMV Holdings LLC bought the property from Sarasota-based San Marco Jacksonville LLC. Four investors — two from Florida, one from Illinois and one from Texas — formed the LLC in April that acquired...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Builder: Shortages limiting home supply

Another way to keep people awake during a breakfast PowerPoint, in addition to coffee, is to present sobering facts. • The coronavirus pandemic hangover continues. What started in 2020 with price spikes for lumber now has homebuilders waiting for garage doors, windows, doors, HVAC equipment and household appliances. In May, nearly 40% of builders nationally experienced difficulty getting garage doors. A house cannot be sold when financing is involved without a garage door. If the garage is wide open, the sale cannot be closed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Amelia Island revealed . . .

Amelia Island revealed . . .

Editor’s Note: Buddy Price is from North Alabama but has lived the last 30 years in Texas and Florida. He arrived in Fernandina Beach 14 years ago. Buddy has traveled all over the country with his Pentax SLR film cameras and hiked in national parks and wilderness areas. When young children arrived, he shifted to family photos and videos, but once they entered college, he was back to nature and landscapes. Buddy now carries Nikon products on his adventures and loves the photographic opportunities of Amelia Island and Northeast Florida.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

