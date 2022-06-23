ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit man, 24, charged with wounding estranged girlfriend in shooting

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Detroit — A man accused of shooting his 27-year-old estranged girlfriend last week on the city's west side has been charged, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said. Jayvon Moore, 24, was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court in Detroit on a charge of assault with intent to...

www.detroitnews.com

CBS Detroit

Detroit Woman Charged With First-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Boyfriend

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend is charged with first-degree premeditated murder. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Antoinette Denise Moore is also charged with tampering with evidence and felony firearm. Prosecutors say on June 24, Moore allegedly shot 47-year-old Willie Grant Jr. during an argument. At about 8:03 p.m. that day, police were called to a home in the 16000 block of Bringard Street in Detroit for a reported shooting and found Grant lying face down on the front lawn with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Moore was arrested later that evening. She is expected to be arraigned Monday. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man accused of inappropriately touching customer at Dearborn Walmart charged

Dearborn — A man accused of inappropriately touching a customer at a Walmart store earlier this month has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, officials said Monday. Marshal Dwight Brown was arraigned Friday in 19th District Court in Dearborn with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, Dearborn police said. A judge...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Man shot on the Lodge Freeway overnight; currently stable

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the Lodge Freeway on Sunday. Troopers were sent to Detroit Receiving Hospital for a man who said he was shot on the freeway. He was leaving a party at 1:20 a.m. on Outer Dr near...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

State police: Man reports being shot on the Lodge Freeway

Michigan State Police's Metro Detroit post is investigating a report that a man was shot early Sunday on the Lodge Freeway, the agency said on Twitter. Troopers were dispatched to Detroit Receiving Hospital at about 1:20 a.m. after a man reported he was shot on the freeway. He reportedly told police that after leaving a party, he noticed a vehicle following him. He got onto the Lodge at Myers and crossed into the lefthand lane going southbound, according to MSP.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pedestrian, patrol car struck by driver on I-75 in Detroit, MSP reports

A motorist struck a pedestrian and a Michigan State Police patrol car on northbound I-75 near Dearborn Street in Detroit, the law enforcement agency's Metro Detroit post said Saturday on Twitter. MSP troopers were patrolling 75 and Dearborn when they saw a pedestrian who appeared to be trying to run...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Chesterfield Twp. police investigating after body found in drainage area

Chesterfield Township — An investigation is underway after a body was found Sunday in a drainage area, police said. A 27-year-old Ann Arbor resident was walking on Gratiot near 22 Mile at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday when he discovered the body lying among heavily overgrown vegetation, according to authorities. He called the police to the location.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Police arrest truck driver after Luna Pier gas station's cash register stolen

Luna Pier — The phrase "crime doesn't pay" may not register for a Toledo man accused of stealing a gas station's cash drawer. Michigan State Police said Sunday troopers with its Monroe Post were called at about 1:30 a.m. to a gas station at 4180 Luna Pier Road near Interstate 75 for a report of an armed robbery. The caller said a man fled the store with the business's cash register.
LUNA PIER, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police: Body Of 3-Year-Old Boy Found In Freezer, Mother Arrested

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after the decomposing body of her 3-year-old son was found Friday morning in a basement freezer in the family’s westside Detroit home. Detroit police officers and members of Child Protective Services discovered the body while conducting a welfare check at the house where five other children lived, Police Chief James White told reporters. It was not immediately clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer. White did not describe the state of decomposition. “This case has shocked me, shocked our investigators,” he said....
DETROIT, MI
WPXI Pittsburgh

3-year-old found dead in freezer

DETROIT — Police in Detroit said a 3-year-old boy has been found dead in a freezer. The boy, whose identity has not been released, was found inside a freezer after they were called to perform a welfare check at a home in the city’s west side, WJBK reported.
Detroit News

Dearborn officer involved in crash didn't activate emergency lights, chief says

A Dearborn police officer was involved in a crash Sunday at the intersection of Kendal and Diversey while responding to a reported vehicle break-in, the Dearborn Police Department said. The Police Department said an investigation shows the officer did not activate the vehicle's emergency lights before entering the intersection and...
DEARBORN, MI

