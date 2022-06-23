Detroit man, 24, charged with wounding estranged girlfriend in shooting

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend is charged with first-degree premeditated murder. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Antoinette Denise Moore is also charged with tampering with evidence and felony firearm. Prosecutors say on June 24, Moore allegedly shot 47-year-old Willie Grant Jr. during an argument. At about 8:03 p.m. that day, police were called to a home in the 16000 block of Bringard Street in Detroit for a reported shooting and found Grant lying face down on the front lawn with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Moore was arrested later that evening. She is expected to be arraigned Monday. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO