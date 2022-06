Maurice, Iowa — A Le Mars man was taken to the hospital after an accident at Maurice on Thursday, June 23, 2022 that also damaged an antique Model T Ford pickup. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 8:30 p.m., 50-year-old Erin Jackson of Maryville, Missouri was driving a 1999 Kenworth semi southbound on Highway 75, on the east edge of Maurice. They tell us that 37-year-old Zachary Northway of Le Mars was also southbound on 75 in a 1926 Ford Model T pickup.

