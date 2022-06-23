Woman arrested for allegedly embezzling from vulnerable adult
By Chandler Pawloski
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saint Helen woman was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from a vulnerable adult. Kelly Marlynne Haynie-Ulrech, 41, was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on Thursday, June 23 on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult. She is...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI -- A St. Helen man has been charged with multiple felonies after being caught allegedly trying to solicit a minor online, according to the Michigan State Police. On Wednesday, June 22, troopers from the Michigan State Police Strike Team Investigative Narcotic Group (STING) arrested a 60-year-old man...
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman were recently found dead in a Traverse City-area apartment complex when a maintenance worker checked in on a unit, WPBN/WGTU reports. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, Grand Traverse County sheriff’s deputies responded to Brookside Commons apartments in Garfield Township for a report of two people found deceased. The man and woman discovered were both in their 60s and were romantically involved.
SHEPHERD, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sumner man is in custody and is facing multiple felony charges following a home invasion where police say he robbed the homeowner at gunpoint. Joseph Ryan Kadlek was arrested around 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning according to the Shepherd Police Department. On Friday just after 7:00...
A Copemish woman was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City in critical condition after a crash on Sunday. Troopers from the Cadillac State Police Post say they were called to the single vehicle crash around 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They say the 32-year-old woman was driving on Faylor...
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing in the Saginaw Bay on Sunday, June 26. The 56-year-old man and another person were in a vessel when the man went into the water and did not resurface, the Coast Guard said, adding the other person jumped into the water as well but was pulled to safety.
A Michigan priest has been placed on leave indefinitely after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate texting with multiple high school students. The Archdiocese of Gaylord, in Northern Michigan, said on Friday that in 2021, it became aware of electronic messages sent by Father Bryan Medlin to a small number of high school students that “appeared to violate diocesan policies and protocols.”
EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - An East Tawas woman has been arrested after the delivery of narcotics left one man dead last March. Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the dead of 35-year-old East Tawas resident, Eric Robert Jordan. Troopers said that they arrived to the 500 block of Westover Rd. at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 for a medical emergency.
On June 22, at 1:03 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a call of a car versus pedestrian personal injury traffic crash, within the intersection of First and Main Street in the City of Harrison, within Clare County. Responding deputies arrived and found that 70-year-old Kenneth Harbaugh of Harrison was riding his amigo west in the cross walk of First Street when he was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet Express van, being driven by a 21-year-old Harrison man that was making a left hand turn from Main Street onto North bound First Street. Mr. Harbaugh was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the van sustained no injuries as a result of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
An early morning fire at Revival Center Church in Cadillac left the building a total loss. The call came in about a fire at the church around 4:00 Saturday morning. “I’ve been here before this building was here,” said Pastor Will Markham, who has been the lead pastor at the church for 31 years. “We bought this property, and it’s been a blessing to be up here.”
The arguments surrounding abortion are heated after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. People walking around in Traverse City shared their thoughts on the ruling. The opinions ranged pro-life to pro-choice, including some who think the state’s should have more of a say. “It’s a baby. It’s an unborn...
As if we don't already have enough to worry about! Between rising gas prices and inflation, supply chain shortages, constant Covid concerns, and something called Monkey Pox, we now have yet another illness to doge here in the Mitten. On Thursday June 23, 2022 the Michigan Department of Health and...
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Abortion advocates are out gathering signatures for a new ballot initiative in response to the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn Roe V. Wade. The decision could result in abortion bans in about half of the country. “I’m feeling encouraged. I’m also still feeling...
Feel like there have been an unusual number of traffic light issues around town lately? You’re not wrong. In the past four months, the Grand Traverse 911 Facebook page has posted more than 15 bulletins notifying locals about traffic light outages or malfunctions, including five incidents in June alone. Those light problems have occurred all over the community, including at major intersections on Grandview Parkway, Munson Avenue, South Airport Road, and more. Is this streak of outages merely a coincidence? Or is it the sign of a wider-spread problem with local infrastructure? The Ticker investigates.
As the weekend approaches, there are three Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe swimming conditions. But there are still plenty of opportunities to cool off by taking a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to your local beach, check this list of three...
35 years ago, Traverse City set a Guinness World Record for baking the largest cherry pie in history. Three years later, Traverse City lost that record to a small town in British Columbia, Canada. This summer, two brothers are spearheading an ambitious effort to get the record back. Meet Dakota...
Scott Acker of Coleman parades his reserve grand champion Hereford around the ring. August 1980 (Daily News file photo) Midland County has had a 4-H program for at least 87 years. The local program is part of Michigan 4-H, the largest youth development organization in the state. Each year, more than 200,000 young people explore what interests and excites them.
PRUDENVILLE – June 30 is Motown Party Night at the Waterfront Stage in Trestle Park! Risque` Band brings Motown hits and more to the shore of Houghton Lake. From the Motor City to Northern Michigan, they’re simply the best!. Start your holiday weekend right (on Thursday) with the...
