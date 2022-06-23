Local attorney, municipal judge appointed Circuit Court magistrates

Officials in Rawlins report that the costly repairs to the city’s water infrastructure are moving forward with a injection of state money in the form of a SLIB grant. Some long awaited parts have finally arrived, as well, which will allow the water treatment plant to become fully operational. Cali O’Hare has the details.
Governor Mark Gordon last week appealed a stealthy land purchase made by the Bureau of Land Management with $21 million of taxpayer money. Now, the Wyoming Congressional delegation is following suit. On Thursday, U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney, sent a letter to Department of...
The U.S. Forest Service established a temporary closure Saturday for the California Park area of the Routt National Forest near where the Rainbow Family is gathering. With traffic already increasing on the usually lightly traveled County Road 80 north from Hayden to the gathering site, the Forest Order was established to protect sensitive natural resources.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Members of Wyoming’s congressional delegation joined forces on Wednesday to pen a letter blasting the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for a “secretive” land deal made to purchase thousands of acres of land in Natrona and Carbon counties.
If you have a soft spot in your heart for the gas stations of the past, you need to include a location on your next road trip that takes you near Rawlins, Wyoming as there is a completely restored Texaco station there. I found this neat place shared yesterday by...
With the calendar year almost half-over, many locations around southeast Wyoming are running well-below normal precipitation for the date, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. That includes the communities of Laramie, Cheyenne, and Rawlins. The situation is especially dire in Laramie, which is facing its third-driest...
