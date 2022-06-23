ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Pilot Program Pitched for Faster Pollution Alerts

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe widely reported outbreak of gastrointestinal illness in 2002 that afflicted 68 Peninsula State Park campers who swam at the park’s Nicolet Bay Beach created confusion and fear. No one knew why, how or what had caused the illnesses. Door County Public Health investigated the outbreak as it...

doorcountypulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Door County Pulse

This Week in Door County: A Full Stage

Your mind may be consumed with the coming 4th of July festivities (and you can find those all here) but there’s plenty more happening in Door County – especially on stage – in the days before Independence Day. The county’s theater season is in full swing with...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Ephraim to Review 23-unit Housing Development Tuesday

A proposal to develop 23 units on 15 acres near the north end of Ephraim will be under review by the Ephraim Plan Commission Tuesday evening. Keith Garot is seeking to build the residential development at 10471 Town Line Drive, behind the Spa at Sacred Grounds. Eight units are proposed...
EPHRAIM, WI
Door County Pulse

2022 Door County 4th of July Events: Parades, Fireworks and Fun

When it comes to celebrating the 4th of July, you won’t find a more celebratory bunch than the communities of Door County. Up and down the peninsula, the holiday — and days both leading up to and after it —is packed with festivities, fun and, of course, fireworks.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Robert L Costa Sr.

Robert L Costa Sr. 84, of Door County, died peacefully on January 13, 2022, at St. Vicent Hospital in Green Bay WI with family at his side. He was born December 20, 1937, in Milwaukee WI to Adolph and Ruth Costa. He grew up in Schofield WI. and graduated from D.C. Everest High school. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy, serving on the Aircraft Carrier USS Roosevelt. Married wife Nancy on September 21, 1957, and settled in Cedarburg WI in 1963 where they raised their two children.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Baileys Harbor, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Door County, WI
Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Ephraim, WI
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Door County, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Government
Door County, WI
Government
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Thomas Richard Donovan

Thomas Richard Donovan, 84, of Jacksonport, died after a long health battle on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. He was born October 13, 1937 in Lyndon Station, son of the late Thomas Joseph and Marie Elizabeth (Riddlestine) Donovan. Tom graduated from Madonna High School. He was a member of the United States Army National Guard. He owned Donovan Mirror and Glass Company, along with TRD, LLC. In 1985, Tom and Linda Susan Funk were united in marriage in Maui, Hawaii, and later at St. Michael’s in Jacksonport, WI The two are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: John A. Seiler

John Alfred Seiler, 84, of Sturgeon Bay died on June 26, 2022 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. He was born September 7, 1937, in Carnot to Walter and Grace (Halverson) Seiler. On April 27, 1957, he married Joan Molle in Algoma, she preceded him in death on September 15, 2020. John served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1960 and then in the reserves from 1961-62.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Wallace “Wally” Volkmann

Wallace “Wally” Volkmann,70, of LaCrosse and formerly of Egg Harbor died on June 23, 2022. He was born on June 25, 1951, to Lester and Marion Volkmann. In 1969, he graduated from Sevastopol High School and went on to college at University of Wisconsin LaCrosse. After college he worked in the financial industry with various companies. In 1980, he moved to the Washington, D.C. Area where he married Linda Buck in 1984. In 2014, Wally retired and moved back to Wisconsin.
EGG HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Veronica Ann Vertz

Veronica (Mrs. Julius) Ann Vertz, born March 24, 1927, died at the age of 95 on June 26, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. She was born in Two Rivers, the daughter of the late Adam and Emily Buynoski. As a professional musician for most of her life, one of her first positions involved working for WOMT radio station in Manitowoc, where, she had her own program called “Round Up Time.” Other members of the radio program included Rose Gordon, Dorothy Langman, Iva Koba, and Caroline Langinese. Over time, Veronica played piano and accordion with many local bands, and later formed her own trio. Bill Frederickson was on sax and clarinet, with Jerry Mickelson on drums. She is fondly remembered by many from her many years of entertaining.
STURGEON BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy