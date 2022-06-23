Azeem Rafiq's Yorkshire CCC inquiry timeline | Michael Atherton: It's not over

Azeem Rafiq attended day three of the Headingley Test between England and New Zealand as Yorkshire’s guest, returning to the ground for the first time since he went public with claims of institutional racism at the club.Rafiq enjoyed Saturday’s action from a balcony at the Pavilion End, having accepted a White Rose invitation to take in a game that was almost relocated at the height of the racism scandal set in motion by his whistleblowing.Nervous !!!! #ENGvNZ— Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) June 25, 2022Yorkshire’s right to host international fixtures was suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board after Rafiq’s explosive,...
Comments / 0