Azeem Rafiq's Yorkshire CCC inquiry timeline | Michael Atherton: It's not over

Former BBC regional news presenter Harry Gration has died at the age of 71.The broadcaster became a Yorkshire institution after fronting the BBC’s Look North programme between 1982 and 2020 in a career spanning more than 40 years.The BBC said he died suddenly on Friday.The corporation’s director-general Tim Davie said Gration was “loved everywhere, but especially in Yorkshire”.He added: “Harry Gration MBE was an outstanding broadcaster and commentator.“He had a real connection with the public who saw him as one of their own.“He will be hugely missed by his many fans and friends. Our thoughts are with his family at...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO