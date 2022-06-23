ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

USA Cycling Championships 2022: Individual Time Trials happening in Oak Ridge

WATE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 USA Cycling Pro Road Championships kicked...

www.wate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

RESULTS: Men’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship Top 10

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — Kyle Murphy won the men’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship on Sunday. Murphy completed the 17-lap, 118.5-mile course across downtown and South Knoxville in a time of four hours, 27 minutes and 48 seconds. He came in just seconds before Tyler Stites and Magnus Sheffield. Last year, Murphy took home third.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Oak Ridge, TN
Sports
City
Oak Ridge, TN
WATE

Local tips and trends for National Beautician’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Look and feel your best with top beauty secrets from the experts themselves. Sunday, June 26 was National Beautician’s Day, and what better way to celebrate than seeing these experts do what they do best?. Belleza Salon and Spa has officially started up their...
POWELL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Cycling#Wate Midday News
WATE

New Maryville pain management center aims to combat opioid crisis

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As a country, the United States spends well over $100 billion per year on healthcare costs related to pain management and opioid dependence. With chronic pain being something so many face, helping patients manage their pain is at the top of the list for osteopathic doctors like Dr. Todd Pepper of Alliance […]
MARYVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

Tractor-trailer fire on I-75 leads to slowdown, driver hospitalized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer fire on I-75 southbound at the Anderson County line was reported around 11:05 a.m. on Sunday according to Rural Metro. Once on scene, firefighters discovered a fire in the tractor in the smoldering phase. They were able to extinguish it with a portable extinguisher. The driver was taken to […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Three-star linebacker commits to Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three-star linebacker Jeremiah Telander announced on his Twitter that he is committed to the University of Tennessee. The Gainsville, Georgia, native became the 12th player to commit to the Vols from the class of 2023. Telander is ranked as the 74th overall linebacker and 921st overall player in the class of […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Roane County

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are working to learn more about a shooting in Harriman that resulted in the death of a 51-year-old man, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. A news release states on Friday, June 24 just before 5 p.m., RCSO deputies responded to a...
ROANE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy