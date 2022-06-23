USA Cycling Championships 2022: Individual Time Trials happening in Oak Ridge

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — Kyle Murphy won the men’s USA Cycling Professional Road Race Championship on Sunday. Murphy completed the 17-lap, 118.5-mile course across downtown and South Knoxville in a time of four hours, 27 minutes and 48 seconds. He came in just seconds before Tyler Stites and Magnus Sheffield. Last year, Murphy took home third.
A nurse practitioner in Grainger County received a bill from a financing company for solar panels earlier this month, but no panels were ever installed. The solar company told her in May that they would cancel her deal, but within several weeks she received her first monthly bill.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Look and feel your best with top beauty secrets from the experts themselves. Sunday, June 26 was National Beautician’s Day, and what better way to celebrate than seeing these experts do what they do best?. Belleza Salon and Spa has officially started up their...
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As a country, the United States spends well over $100 billion per year on healthcare costs related to pain management and opioid dependence. With chronic pain being something so many face, helping patients manage their pain is at the top of the list for osteopathic doctors like Dr. Todd Pepper of Alliance […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer fire on I-75 southbound at the Anderson County line was reported around 11:05 a.m. on Sunday according to Rural Metro. Once on scene, firefighters discovered a fire in the tractor in the smoldering phase. They were able to extinguish it with a portable extinguisher. The driver was taken to […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three-star linebacker Jeremiah Telander announced on his Twitter that he is committed to the University of Tennessee. The Gainsville, Georgia, native became the 12th player to commit to the Vols from the class of 2023. Telander is ranked as the 74th overall linebacker and 921st overall player in the class of […]
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are working to learn more about a shooting in Harriman that resulted in the death of a 51-year-old man, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. A news release states on Friday, June 24 just before 5 p.m., RCSO deputies responded to a...
