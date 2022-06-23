ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio expands BMV services, offers online driver’s license renewal

By David Rees
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NgPWp_0gJxx93q00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Ohioans will soon be able to renew their driver’s license online rather than in-person.

“Since 2021, more than 2 million visits to the BMV have been avoided because of innovative online solutions led through this administration,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in a release.

Ohio unemployment claims drop for first time in more than 7 weeks

Starting June 27, Ohioans can renew their driver’s license online or identification card at BMV.Ohio.Gov .

Once online, click on the “DL/ID Renewal” link. From there, log in through the state’s OH|ID system. Once logged in, the application will begin, prompting a series of questions. From there, upload a photo of your current driver’s license or ID and one document from the BMV’s acceptable document list . Once approved, the credential will be mailed to you.

In addition, customers will be able to transfer a title when engaging in a person-to-person sale of a vehicle by using a new online title process beginning July 11. After a sale is completed and the buyer is in possession of the original paper title, the person can utilize the Ohio Title Portal, securely log in and apply to “Add Title” under their name.

The process of driver examinations has also been updated. Beginning July 11, new drivers will now be to take the driving knowledge test online.

New program reaches out to at-risk youth before they resort to violence

The BMV is also working to partner with outside businesses to expand driver examination testing locations throughout Ohio. Currently, if a new driver with a temporary permit is ready to get their driver’s license, they are required to test at one of the many BMV Driver Examination stations located throughout Ohio.

Beginning July 1, the BMV is launching a pilot program with the Preble County Clerk of Court to contract as a third-party location for driver’s license skills test. The pilot program is expected to expand to seven other locations around the state over the summer, with additional expansions planned for the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Online driver's license renewal option begins Monday for Ohioans

Ohioans between the ages of 21 and 65 now have the option to renew their driver's licenses and state-issued ID cards online on the Ohio BMV's website. Beginning Monday, June 26, 2022, Ohioans can now complete the renewal application online and receive an updated license in the mail without having to leave their homes.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Dozens complain company failed to deliver $154,000 in computer parts

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General’s office and Westerville police are scrutinizing a business after dozens of people complained they never received computer equipment they paid for, with the amount of losses topping $154,000. The Ohio Attorney General has kept a spreadsheet, currently at 72 people, with an amount of $154,162.85 in losses […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WKBN

Pennsylvania Treasurer announces $100 deposits for these Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity today announced that qualifying PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan (GSP) account owners will receive a $100 account deposit. In addition, all PA 529 GSP account owners’ asset-based fees will be waived for the fiscal year, beginning July 1, 2022. The deposit and fee waivers are being funded by […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmv#Ohioans#The Dl Id Renewal#Ohio Title Portal
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issuing reprieve of execution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a reprieve of execution for Quisi Bryan who was scheduled to be executed on October 26, 2022.  The new date of execution has been moved to January 7, 2026. Gov. DeWine is issuing the reprieve “due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Unique places to visit in Ohio

It’s more than 20,000 square feet dedicated to the design and technology of signs over the years. There’s also a neon workshop inside the museum, where you can see tube benders at work.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy