Dina Asher-Smith and Keely Hodgkinson will highlight a star-studded field at the UK Athletics Championships in Manchester this weekend. The meet is taking place ahead of a packed summer and will act as qualification for the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The Commonwealth Games will also be held in Birmingham with many of the stars named in England’s 72-strong athletics squad set to compete. The UK Championships will see Asher-Smith run in the 100m in the final event on Saturday, with Hodgkinson going for gold in the final event on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know, including full timings...

