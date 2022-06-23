Canada appointed to North Branch council

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A woman's choice to terminate a pregnancy is no longer a right granted in all 50 states. "Today is an absolutely devastating and horrible day," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States lamented in a news conference. "Because the right to abortion is no longer constitutionally protected by federal law it now depends on where you live as to whether or not you can have an abortion or whether you have to travel to another state." Indeed, data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows roughly 10% of patients seeking abortions in Minnesota...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO