The Roane County Sheriff’s Department is investigating yet another shooting incident which left one man dead, according to sheriff Stockton. Around 5 p.m. today (June 24th) shots were fired at 725 Kessler Mill Road in Harriman and upon arrival one man was found dead from a gunshot wound. The sheriff is saying it is an active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time. More on this as it becomes available.

ROANE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO