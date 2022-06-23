Phyllis Marion Berry – Cache Valley Daily

Richard L Tingey “Dick” Born Feb 2nd, 1938, Died June 25th, 2022, while undergoing care in a Covid 19 unit in Salt Lake City. Dick was married to Ella L Aldrich for 63 years. Had 7 children; Richard W; Danilynn; Diana L.; Leland D.; Sean E.; Joseph H.; Lila D.; 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. He attended Box Elder High, and was a Member of the US Army for 21 years. Richard is survived by his wife, 4 of his children, and his sister Betty Kay. He was a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Church. After his retirement from the military, he became a house painter in the Brigham city area and later enjoyed his time as an avid Pokémon trainer.

