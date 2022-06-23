ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

15th Annual Silence the Violence March Rallies to Stop Gun Violence in Detroit

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 15th year of Detroit’s annual Silence the Violence march, and in the wake of several mass shootings and Congress nearing a bipartisan agreement on stricter gun control laws, “American Black Journal” examines how gun violence...

FORCE Detroit Discusses Creative Solutions to Gun Violence in Communities of Color

How does gun violence affect communities of color on a daily basis? FORCE Detroit, a nonprofit organization focused on finding creative solutions to combat gun violence and building a safer Detroit, brings together interfaith, grassroots and public sector leaders to have difficult conversations about complex issues in the community. FORCE...
DETROIT, MI
Metro Detroit bar chain Bobcat Bonnie's stirs controversy with abortion drink special

A Roe-inspired cocktail discount by Metro Detroit's Bobcat Bonnie's has turned into a PR nightmare. The bar faces blowback on social media after announcing $5 signature drinks for "women who lost their reproductive rights today" after the U.S. Supreme Court's Friday ruling curtailing abortion. One woman accused it of a "sick and unthinkable attempt at making money." Others called it "gross."
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Church in Detroit hosts free gas giveaway

It seems like everyone is struggling with skyrocketing gas prices and inflation. It’s something Daisy Bryant knows all too well. “But you know me and my family are hanging in there,” Bryant said. Thankfully, she and others on Saturday got $20 dollars worth of gas free of charge,...
DETROIT, MI
Bobcat Bonnie's gets blowback for drink special aimed at women

The owner of Bobcat Bonnie's restaurants in metro Detroit posted a special on Friday on its Facebook page directed at women that took some good and bad flak. "We know you may be in need of a drink, all Signature Cocktails are $5 for those who lost their reproductive rights today. We support and love you. Grab a friend and come hang with us," the post read. ...
DETROIT, MI
African World Festival returns to Detroit’s Hart Plaza, entrance fee concerns some

The African World Festival will be held at Detroit’s Hart Plaza for the first time in nearly a decade. But many of those who attend the 39th annual event, which will be held July 15-17, will have to pay to do so for the first time. Jamon Jordan, City of Detroit historian and a festival […] The post African World Festival returns to Detroit’s Hart Plaza, entrance fee concerns some appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Child Protective Services called 'dozens of times' to Detroit home where boy, 3, found in freezer

Police have arrested a Detroit mother in connection with the discovery of her 3-year-old son's decomposing corpse in a freezer in her west-side basement. The body of the child, estimated to be about 3 years old, was discovered early Friday morning in the house on Monte Vista Street when a team of Detroit police officers from the 2nd Precinct and a representative of the state's Children's Protective Services program did a wellness check.
DETROIT, MI
#Gun Violence#Public Tv#The Church Of The Messiah#American Black Journal#Detroit Public Tv#Wtvs Channel
MSP: Man shot on the Lodge Freeway overnight; currently stable

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the Lodge Freeway on Sunday. Troopers were sent to Detroit Receiving Hospital for a man who said he was shot on the freeway. He was leaving a party at 1:20 a.m. on Outer Dr near...
DETROIT, MI
Trump fake elector probe into 2020 race expands with Michigan subpoenas

LANSING—A federal criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election expanded this week as authorities subpoenaed at least one fake Michigan elector whose signature appeared on a document falsely declaring former President Donald Trump the winner in the state. Michele Lundgren of Detroit, one of 16 “alternative electors”...
MICHIGAN STATE
Governor Whitmer signs childcare bills

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan childcare bill package on stage Thursday morning during her Macomb County address at The Palazzo Grande in Shelby Township. House bills 5041 through 5048 were encompassed in the package that Whitmer says will expand access to affordable childcare for families while cutting red...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Best and Biggest 4th of July Fireworks Displays in Michigan for 2022

The Fourth of July Holiday is next weekend and here are the best places to watch some fireworks in Michigan. Get ready for the sweet aroma of gunpowder as fireworks will be lighting up the sky next weekend throughout Michigan. Obviously, there is no shortage of displays to watch, whether it be a huge show in Detroit or watching Druncle Randy trying to light three mortars at once with his cigarette.
MICHIGAN STATE
2 shot while standing in front of Detroit home

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man and a woman were shot while standing in front of a Detroit home early Thursday. Police said someone pulled up to the home in the 19600 block of Eureka and fired at the 21-year-old man and 33-year-old woman around 2 a.m. Read more Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Man Charged With Shooting Estranged Girlfriend

(CBS DETROIT) — Prosecutors say a Detroit man accused of shooting his estranged girlfriend is facing charges. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 24-year-old Jayvon Moore is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felony firearm, felon in possession and felonious assault. Jayvon Moore (credit: Detroit Police Department) At about 1 a.m. on June 15, police were called to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain in Detroit where a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower left leg. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. Prosecutors say Moore allegedly fired a gun multiple times, striking the woman in the leg before fleeing. He was arrested six days later on June 21. Moore was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court and given a $75,000 cash bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 1 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 8. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

