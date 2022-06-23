Crossroads Earns Conservation Award

Wallace “Wally” Volkmann,70, of LaCrosse and formerly of Egg Harbor died on June 23, 2022. He was born on June 25, 1951, to Lester and Marion Volkmann. In 1969, he graduated from Sevastopol High School and went on to college at University of Wisconsin LaCrosse. After college he worked in the financial industry with various companies. In 1980, he moved to the Washington, D.C. Area where he married Linda Buck in 1984. In 2014, Wally retired and moved back to Wisconsin.

EGG HARBOR, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO