Crossroads Earns Conservation Award

Thomas Richard Donovan, 84, of Jacksonport, died after a long health battle on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. He was born October 13, 1937 in Lyndon Station, son of the late Thomas Joseph and Marie Elizabeth (Riddlestine) Donovan. Tom graduated from Madonna High School. He was a member of the United States Army National Guard. He owned Donovan Mirror and Glass Company, along with TRD, LLC. In 1985, Tom and Linda Susan Funk were united in marriage in Maui, Hawaii, and later at St. Michael’s in Jacksonport, WI The two are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
