Goshen, IN

Outdoor Workers At Risk Of Skin Cancers

By Cassidy White
inkfreenews.com
 4 days ago

GOSHEN — You can hardly pick up a paper or listen to the radio or TV without hearing a warning about something that is going to kill you or make you sick. It gets to the point that you don't pay attention anymore, at least until it affects you personally. That's...

www.inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Remington Recognized For Leadership During Pandemic

WARSAW – Kosciusko County’s long-serving health officer was recently honored for his work involving the pandemic. Dr. William Remington was one of 31 health officers in Indiana recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health for their “leadership and guidance through the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Columbia City Spay-Neuter Clinic Still Has Openings

COLUMBIA CITY – The upcoming spay-neuter clinic in Columbia City still has openings. The clinic hosted by Public Vet has openings for its event on July 16. Organizers said the event might be canceled if they don’t receive more registrations. To learn more, click here.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

UPDATE: Collision At CRs 1300N And 300E Sends Car Into Pond

MILFORD — An Illinois couple was taken to an area hospital following a two-vehicle collision at CR 1300N and CR 300E Sunday, June 26. The accident was at 10:38 a.m. Patrick J. Mahoney, 69, South Marilynn Lane, Homer Glen, Ill., complained of pain to the hip/upper leg. A passenger in his vehicle, Cheryl Mahoney, 67, South Marilynn Lane, Homer Glen, Ill., complained of pain to her back.
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Winona Lake Flotilla Set For July 3

WINONA LAKE — Winona Lake’s annual flotilla is set for Sunday, July 3. Organizer Art Gakstatter said people are welcome to meet at 3 p.m. at the Winona Lake Limitless Park pier to line up their boats. He said the event is to be scaled down a bit this year, with no set theme or award presentation.
WINONA LAKE, IN
City
Goshen, IN
Goshen, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
inkfreenews.com

James Bushong

James Webster Bushong, 67, Goshen, died June 23, 2022. He was born Sep. 1, 1954. He married Carol in 1976; she survives. He is survived by two sons, Phillip (Shannon) Bushong, Topeka and Andrew Bushong, Goshen; two daughters, Sara (David) Hoefer, Middlebury and Tara Manning, Goshen; a son-in-law, Brock Manning, Syracuse; a mother, Carol Pierce Bushong McMurray, Avilla; a sister, Melinda (John) Collazo, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; eight grandkids; and five great-grandkids.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Randy Douglas Haist

Randy Douglas Haist, 70, Rochester, and formerly of Brookville, Ohio, passed at 2:41 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital of Rochester. He was born on Sept. 25, 1951, in Adrian, Mich. He is survived by his mother: Eva Mae Haist, Rochester; step-son: Jesse Sweeney, Asheville, N.C., and his...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Go Skate/Scoot Day Rescheduled For Friday

WARSAW — Go Skate/Scoot Day has been rescheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022. The public is invited to come celebrate National “Go Skate & Scoot” Day with fun evening at Mantis Skate Park. This event is free. Food will be served, and there will be giveaways.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Fireworks, Concert, Parade Part Of Winona Lake Fourth Celebration

WINONA LAKE — People can celebrate the Fourth of July a bit early in Winona Lake. There are plenty of activities that will be held on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3. Saturday’s events kick off with the Cutie Contest in the community building at Winona Lake. Titles include Prince and Princess Winona for three-year-olds and four-year-olds and King and Queen Winona for five-year-olds and six-year-olds.
WINONA LAKE, IN
#Skin Cancer#Skin Lesions#Skin Conditions
inkfreenews.com

David Stookey — UPDATED

David A. “Dave” Stookey, 79, Leesburg, died at 6:57 a.m. June 24, 2022, at his home. He was born Sep. 16, 1942, in Portland, to Kendall B. and Glenna D. (Wood) Stookey. He graduated in 1960 from Portland High School, 1964 from Ball State University, Muncie, with his bachelor’s degree, and from Indiana University, Bloomington, with his master’s degree in 1966. He was married Aug. 23, 1964, in Wanamaker, to Linda K. Noffke, who survives. He was a teacher for the Wawasee Community School Corporation for 35 years, having primarily taught at North Webster and Milford schools. He moved to the Leesburg and North Webster area in 1964 from Muncie. Along with his love for teaching, he passionately coached track and cross country for 58 years.
LEESBURG, IN
inkfreenews.com

Brian Hodges — PENDING

Brian Hodges, 36, Warsaw, passed away in his residence surrounded by his family at 7:57 a.m. June 26, 2022. Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Randal Peterson — PENDING

Randal Peterson, 56, Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly in his residence on June 24, 2022. Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse, is handling arrangements.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Teri M. Yoder

Teri M. Yoder, 79, Goshen, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born March 27, 1943, in Goshen.. On Aug. 1, 1982, she married Rennie J. Yoder. He died Feb. 23, 2013. She is survived by two daughters: Lisa (Dwayne Cooper) Rhoades, and Annette Gonzales, both of...
GOSHEN, IN
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Health
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:26 a.m. Monday, June 27, Chapman Lake Drive, west of North CR 300E, Warsaw. Driver: Daryla K. Monesmith, 65, West CR 550N, Warsaw. Monesmith was traveling east on CR 400N when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $10,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Looney Tunes The Theme For Lake Tippecanoe Flotilla

LEESBURG — Don’t be looney and miss this free event. The Lake Tippecanoe Property Owners is sponsoring a flotilla Saturday, July 2. Registration will be from 9-11 a.m. at Patona Bay Snack Shop with the flotilla departing at 1 p.m. from the sandbar of Patona Bay. The flotilla’s theme will be Looney Tunes.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jensen McDowell — PENDING

Jensen McDowell, age 8 months old, Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2022. Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jim Bucher Honored Posthumously As Akron Grand Marshal

AKRON — Jim Bucher was a familiar face around Akron. Two of his children, Amy Cooper and Jeff Bucher, shared with InkFreeNews how Jim would travel around town on his blue golf cart greeting other people. Though Jim passed away in February at age 85, his hometown will honor...
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Margaret Biltz Rutledge — PENDING

Margaret Biltz Rutledge, 74, Pierceton, passed away in her residence surrounded by her family on June 26, 2022. Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Meet Local Heroes At Syracuse Public Library

SYRACUSE — The entire family can come meet Kosciusko County’s heroes at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. This Syracuse Public Library event will occur at the Syracuse Community Center, 1013 N. Long Dr., Syracuse. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office will demonstrate their K-9 units. Additionally, officers with the...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Hippies and Cyclists At Epworth Forest

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. July 2, 1974 — “Hippies and cyclists” became the only debatable business at Monday’s meeting of the county commissioners as Judge Arthur Osborn asked the commissioners if they could keep those “types” out of the Epworth Forest area.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Man Arrested After Punching Work Supervisor

WARSAW — A man was recently arrested after allegedly punching his work supervisor in the head. Monte Carlton, 28, Bowling Green, Fla., is charged with battery causing serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony. On May 20, a Warsaw Police officer went to a local hospital regarding an incident...
WARSAW, IN

