Buford's Alijah Williams commits to Bowling Green

Even while winning three state championships in his first three seasons as the head football coach at Buford High School, Bryant Appling knew his program needed to be better in one crucial area. And he took inspiration from another championship football program up the road to make it happen. “Me...
Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon had the kind of senior season that most student-athletes can only dream about. In the fall, Solomon won the Class AAAAAA state championship in cross country, finishing ahead of 220 other runners in a time of 15 minutes, 55 seconds. He also finished first in four other races, including the Gwinnett County Championships (14:48) and the Region 8-AAAAAA championships (16:31).
EUGENE, Ore. — Bluffton High School graduate Trevor Bassitt advanced to the finals of the 400 meter hurdles at the U.S. Outdoor Championships. Bassitt had the third-fastest time with a personal best of 48.38 during Saturday’s semifinals behind first place Rai Benjamin (47.93) and runner-up Khallifah Rosser (48.34).
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A rejuvenated Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) earned his first victory of the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season in Saturday’s Mission Lima Half-Mile at the Allen County Fairgrounds. Over the few several seasons, Robinson has established himself as the...
ROSSFORD —With the Murphy Tractor and Equipment company groundbreaking on Wednesday, their move from Perrysburg to their permanent location in Rossford begins. “I think it’s absolutely fantastic. The diversity of industries we’re getting out there is amazing. They will cover a large territory. This will definitely put them in the traffic pattern that will also help entice other industries to the crossroads,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon said.
Bob & Debbie Feehan of Bowling Green are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Friday, June 24th. They were married in Clarksburg, West Virginia in 1972. The couple has two children, Heather Feehan of Columbus and Shannon Badowski of Honolulu. They also have a son in law Lt Col Russell Badowski and a.
The Shoreland Firefighters Association will host the Thunder Over the River fireworks display at dusk on Saturday, June 25. They are promising “the sky over the Point Shoreland area will come alive with booming sound and vibrant color.”. Rick Phillips, fireworks chairman for the Shoreland Firefighters Association, is asking...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 70 people were evacuated after three buildings at the Miracle Manor Apartments on Jamieson Dr. near Laskey Rd. caught fire just after midnight Monday. One firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital with a minor injury. Another person was evaluated at the scene but released.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perrysburg man is recovering after a shooting in Toledo early Sunday morning. According to police reports, a 31-year-old man was shot in the 2200 block of Rosewood around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a magnificent home on a hill that’s been part of the Wood County landscape for more than a century. And you can spend the night there. The Grand Kerr House is a bed and breakfast. The property has been part of Grand Rapids...
TOLEDO, Ohio — One man and one woman were shot overnight Saturday in separate incidents in central and south Toledo, respectively. Matrice Reddick, 31, was shot several times in the 2200 block of Rosewood Avenue in central Toledo at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Toledo Police Department. Reddick...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews are working to put out a massive fire at a Perrysburg restaurant. Social Gastropub went up in flames Thursday afternoon. Photos from the scene from the Perrysburg Fire Department showed flames through the roof and smoke plumes could be seen from miles away. Perrysburg...
SWANTON, Ohio — Twenty years ago, the Eugene F. Krantz Toledo Express Airport here in western Lucas County was abuzz with commuter traffic. The planes flying in and out were bigger, the fares were more competitive, and there was a multitude of options to choose from at this Midwest port city, located on the western tip of Lake Erie and the Buckeye State.
LIMA — Ottawa Lake Metro Park officially turned 50 this year. In recognition, the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District organized a range of activities for both young and old. “Community support over the last 50 years has been pretty incredible and we appreciate it,” said Tyler Black, executive director...
MONROE, Mich. – Officials broke down, in detail, how they say one man used napkin notes, one-minute in-and-outs, and a getaway driver to pull off 15 different bank robberies across five states, including at six branches in Michigan. : 2 members of Monroe County ‘bank robbery crew’ arrested after...
Tripnbiscuits.com | instagram.com/tripnbiscuits/ | facebook.com/tripnbiscuits. No, but they offer custom event catering packages. No. They offer water, Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, and both sweet and unsweet teas. Kids’ menu? No, but they are willing to customize if you ask. ‘Tis the season for outdoor dining, and Toledo boasts an...
PROVIDENCE, Ohio — If you're looking for a taste of what life was like before gas-powered transportation changed the world, you don't even have to leave the 419 to take a trip back in time. The ghost town of Providence, near Grand Rapids, Ohio, may not live up to...
Comments / 0