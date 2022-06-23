I wash my salad in the washing machine to make it ‘all clean’

Lettuce have a think about this one.

With a TikTok following comes great responsibility, and while there are myriad legitimately helpful #lifehacks available, there are also some that seem as though they may cause more harm than good.

TikTok user @ashleyechols777’s hack may fall into the latter, with her controversial “clean” routine in which she washes green vegetables in her washing machine. The clip — although garnering thousands of views — has not impressed the TikTok community.

“Wash your greens,” TikToker Ashley Echols captioned the divisive video that has over 442,000 views, adding the hashtags #lifehack #harvest #kale #allclean #vinegar.

“It’s just an idea I had,” she quipped in the comments, adding she plans to juice them.

Echols showed her washing machine filled to the brim with greens before turning the machine on. ashleyechols777/Tiktok

After a 55-minute spin, the leaves were “clean.” ashleyechols777/Tiktok

TikTokers warned the woman that her machine may be filled with bacteria she’s transferring onto the greens. ashleyechols777/Tiktok

In the 11-second video, Echols points the camera into the washing machine showing it filled with green leaves before turning it on to a 55-minute delicate cycle (you don’t want any tears in your lettuce, after all) and setting the water temperature — to, we hope, cold.

She then shows herself grinning at the camera, followed by a tub of freshly washed green vegetables.

“Think about all the dirty clothes that been in there,” a horrified TikTok user commented.

“The greens could damage the machine,” another pointed out. “Also you could be transferring bacteria to your produce.”

“My grandma Martha did this and we got food poisoning for WEEKS,” one user cautioned. “I stopped eating green vegetables.”

“There’s a lot of residual soap left in washers,” another TikToker advised. “Sometimes if you run it empty and it bubbles up a ton. Just be safe.”