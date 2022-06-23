Group’s lawsuit and call for freeze on bike lanes get first hearing as wires come down in Porter (corrected)

The MIT community should support a Green New Deal for Cambridge. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has emphasized the need to keep global warming below 1.5 Celsius to avoid some of the worst impacts of the climate crisis, which will require a global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions steadily to zero by 2050. In the United States, though, action to curb emissions lags. A bill that would put the country on track to reduce emissions to 50 percent of 2005 levels by 2030 is being stalled in the U.S. Senate, and federal agencies’ ability to regulate CO2 emissions is being challenged in court. In this context, local policies are a critical avenue for action. The current proposed policies to strengthen our climate action plan – the Cambridge Green New Deal and accelerated net-zero timeline known as B-2035 – are an opportunity for local climate action and provide a template for how a just and equitable energy transition can be achieved at the scale of a city.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO