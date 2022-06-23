ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group’s lawsuit and call for freeze on bike lanes get first hearing as wires come down in Porter (corrected)

By Marc Levy
 4 days ago

Attend meetings on farewells to city officials, upgrades at 105 Windsor and Alewife zoning

Attend meetings on farewells to city officials, upgrades at 105 Windsor and Alewife zoning. School Committee Building & Grounds Subcommittee, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday. This hearing chaired by José Luis Rojas Villarreal checks on the progress of the district’s Long-Range Building study and reviews updates to health and safety protocols. Watchable by Zoom video conferencing.
The MIT community should support a Green New Deal for Cambridge

The MIT community should support a Green New Deal for Cambridge. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has emphasized the need to keep global warming below 1.5 Celsius to avoid some of the worst impacts of the climate crisis, which will require a global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions steadily to zero by 2050. In the United States, though, action to curb emissions lags. A bill that would put the country on track to reduce emissions to 50 percent of 2005 levels by 2030 is being stalled in the U.S. Senate, and federal agencies’ ability to regulate CO2 emissions is being challenged in court. In this context, local policies are a critical avenue for action. The current proposed policies to strengthen our climate action plan – the Cambridge Green New Deal and accelerated net-zero timeline known as B-2035 – are an opportunity for local climate action and provide a template for how a just and equitable energy transition can be achieved at the scale of a city.
There’s 180 years of queer history at 105 Brattle

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and George Washington were just two of the many people who called 105 Brattle St., West Cambridge, home over the years since its construction in 1759. The lives of various inhabitants represent a wide range of stories. They include stories of enslavement and emancipation, stories of success and defeat, stories of love and loss. The loves and losses are by no means limited to heterosexual ones; at least three generations of queer people lived at 105 Brattle St. and left records of their existence. Read on for some of their stories.
