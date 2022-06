According to a lot of users, Wildermyth keeps crashing or freezing on their computers. The problem occurs when the gamer is playing the game and suddenly out of nowhere it crashes, however, there are instances reported where the game crashes at startup. Whatever your case is, we got a solution for you. In this article, we are going to see what you need to do if the game keeps crashing or freezing on your computer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO