Need a laugh? Go see Nick Lutsko at Exit/In this weekend

By Matthew Leimkuehler, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

Nick Lutsko can thank Chrissy Teigen for his burgeoning career in parody songwriting.

Well, sort of.

Lutkso carved a name for himself in comedy circles as a sonic chameleon who tallied viral laughs with a run of videos for now-defunct website Super Deluxe. You may not know his name, but you've probably scrolled across his earworm-y " Alex Jones Rants as an Indie Folk Song" or "Eminem as a Talking Heads song."

But Lutsko never played a character in his songs — until one day in 2020 when Teigen unfollowed him on Twitter. He penned his faux-frustrations in a song, posting it to the social media platform.

It instantly became one of his biggest successes, comedy or otherwise.

"It was a greenlight to keep pursuing it," said Lutsko, a Chattanooga native and Middle Tennessee State University alum. " I brushed aside all of those feelings of imposter syndrome. ... It was a verification of what I should be putting my energy into."

Lutsko began turning quick songs on oddball cultural topics (yes, he's written a trilogy of songs about department store usurper Spirit Halloween ), one-way arguments with conservative talking heads (especially Dan Bongino) and a seat at the table to a "Gremlins" reboot. Since 2020, he's released a pair of parody albums: "Songs On The Computer" and "More Songs On The Computer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfaUa_0gJxrGna00

He brings his songs Saturday to Nashville for a one-night show at Exit/In. Randy Steele & the High Cold Wind open; tickets cost $15 before fees.

"The other shows we have lined up are D.C., New York City and Chicago, so this by far the closest we have to our hometown of Chattanooga," Lutsko said. "This will be my first full-band show in Nashville."

Lutsko's music builds a fictional world where he lives in his grandma's basement, sweats intensely and shamelessly pushes a "Gremlins 3" agenda.

He works fast, often writing and cutting songs in one day — an advantage that keeps him from overthinking the humor involved. Creatively, it's a 180-degree turn from his last non-comedy project, an album called "Swords" that Lutsko worked on for four years.

"'Songs On The Computer' ... really just let my subconscious take the wheel and go with my gut and my first instincts (to) put things out there and realize people still resonate with that," Lutsko said.

Still, don't buy a ticket hoping for a full-fledged comedy show, Lutsko said. You're signing up for a night of rock 'n' roll that'll hopefully make you laugh along the way.

"It will be a funny show, but really we want to put on a bada** rock show," Lutsko said. "That was the biggest thing when we started discussing, 'How do we open up (the songs)?' ... trying to make it feel like it's cut from the same cloth as some of the other songs we've put so much hard work into.

"We're really happy with what we've come up with."

Find more information on Nick Lutkso in Nashville at exitin.com .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Need a laugh? Go see Nick Lutsko at Exit/In this weekend

