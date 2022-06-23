ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung Summer Sale: Up to $800 off Appliances and Tech

By Tuong Nguyen
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is jumpstarting the summer of savings with a daily deals sale. You can find big-ticket items at a discount each day of the week. Starting with Wednesday's offer of $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip3, $200 off a 55-inch QLED 4K TV and $800...

www.cnet.com

The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple's cheapest 2021 iPad Pro model is on sale at its highest discount

Despite evidently offering plenty of room for discounts at their exorbitant prices, Apple's 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros haven't been marked down anywhere near as often (or as drastically) as the iPad Air (2020), iPad mini (2021), or even iPad Air (2022) in recent months. But now that a...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Prime Day 2022: Don't Miss 9 Amazon Prime Perks Hiding in Plain Sight

Amazon Prime Day is just weeks ahead, starting July 12 this year, but deals are already heating up. If you're a Prime member, you likely already take advantage of its free two-day shipping, as well as Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music. But Amazon Prime includes tons of other perks and bonuses that you might not know about.
SHOPPING
komando.com

Switching to an antenna? Check this free website to find local HD channels

Fuel prices are up. Grocery prices are up. The economy isn’t doing so great, and it helps to trim expenses wherever you can. You can start with your TV watching habits. How much live TV do you actually watch? Are you more focused on streaming or perhaps the basic channels? If so, you can ditch cable and switch to an antenna to get local channels and more for free. Tap or click here to see the difference between an indoor and outdoor antenna.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Walmart Has a New Way to Take Down Amazon

Being big comes with its own set of problems and few companies are bigger than Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report. The world's largest retailer by revenue, the company employs roughly 2.3 million people worldwide. The retailer has 10,585 stores. Having that many stores and managing that many employees, Walmart is feeling the sting of the labor shortage.
RETAIL
CNET

How to Improve the Speech On Your TV to Make It More Understandable

The latest TVs may be able to produce amazing images, but they can also suffer from poor sound quality. The reason? Flatscreen TVs are so thin that there's nowhere for the speakers to go, and this means they can also sound thin. You don't need to live with bad sound, though, because we're here to help.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 15 release date, price, features, and news

The iPhone 15 might still be far out in the future, but with Apple preparing for big changes, we are already seeing substantial leaks and rumors about the 15 series. So what will be new in the iPhone 15 and when is it coming? Well, the timing is the same as always! The iPhone 15 family is due in the fall of 2023, and we expect to see four models, very similar in look and feel to the previous generation, but with some important changes on the inside.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The Reason Your Android Phone Is Charging Slowly And How You Can Fix It

Most Android phones come with fast-charging batteries, and every year the industry continues to push the boundaries of fast charging tech on smartphones. With the charging standards peaking well over 100 watts, a 100% top-up takes as little as 20 minutes (via Oppo). But even with a quick-charging Android device, you might have noticed a dip in charging performance. Maybe your smartphone has started taking a little longer to charge fully every time to the point the issue needs to be addressed.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple boss drops heaviest hint yet about future device

Apple is famous for keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to upcoming products, so comments made by CEO Tim Cook this week have surprised many observers. Speaking in an interview with China Daily USA, Cook gave the clearest hint yet that Apple is working on a high-tech headset.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

You can buy a 70-inch 4K TV for $500 today (seriously!)

If you’re looking for a large TV and you don’t want to spend a fortune, we’ve spotted one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. Right now at Best Buy, you can buy an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for just $500. With a chunky savings of $150 of its normal $650 price, it’s an ideal way to enjoy a big-screen experience without spending a ton. You’ll likely need to be quick, though, as we can’t say how long this 70-inch TV deal will stick around. At this price, you won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock

Smartphone manufacturers big and small have been battling severe supply chain issues for the last couple of years, but a new report claims that Samsung is now facing the complete opposite — too much supply. Samsung severely misjudged demand for 2022. The Elec is reporting that Samsung currently has...
CELL PHONES
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Just in Time for Summer

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why this discount at Free People is such a big deal. During Free People’s Summer Solstice Sale, color-blocked Birkenstocks are 20% off and will go with every outfit this summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION

