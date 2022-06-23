ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Anna Moriah Wilson slay suspect Kaitlin Armstrong sold car before fleeing

By Emily Crane
 4 days ago

The fugitive yoga instructor wanted in the love triangle slaying of a professional cyclist sold her Jeep Grand Cherokee for thousands of dollars before fleeing Texas, US Marshals revealed Thursday.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, offloaded the vehicle to a car dealership for $12,200 after she was questioned — but not detained — by Austin police over the May 11 shooting death of 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson.

It was the same car captured on surveillance cameras parked outside the apartment where Wilson — a competitive rider who once dated Armstrong’s cyclist boyfriend, Colin Strickland — was staying while in town for an upcoming cycling competition.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kaitlin Armstrong, but she had already boarded a flight bound for Houston, Texas.
U.S. Marshals Service

Despite questioning Armstrong two days after Wilson was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the apartment, a warrant for her arrest wasn’t issued by cops until May 19.

By that time, Armstrong had already boarded a flight on May 14 from Austin to Houston, US Marshals said.

She then took a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York City, where she was captured on surveillance cameras wearing a denim jacket and black face mask.

Armstrong is a suspect in the shooting death of Anna Moriah Wilson.
Instagram / Moriah Wilson
Colin Strickland has been cooperating with investigators and isn’t considered a suspect in Wilson’s slaying.
Instagram / Colin Arturo Strickland

Authorities said Armstrong was dropped off at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 18, but no outbound flight reservations were ever found under her name. It wasn’t clear if she ever boarded a plane or simply disappeared again from the airport.

A man came forward last week claiming to have seen Armstrong at a campgro und in Livingston Manor in upstate New York last month.

The tipster told Fox News that the fugitive had stayed with her sister Christine Armstrong, who was a long-term camper at the site.

Authorities said a car resembling suspect Kaitlin Armstrong’s 2012 Jeep Cherokee was seen on surveillance footage near the Anna Moriah Wilson’s residence on May 11, 2022.

Authorities couldn’t confirm if Armstrong had been at that specific location.

Armstrong’s boyfriend has been cooperating with investigators and isn’t considered a suspect in Wilson’s slaying, authorities said.

