ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Raw 16mm Film: The ‘Valley with a Heart’

By Tim Haberski
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGWKP_0gJxqFx400

Editor’s Note: Eyewitness News will be posting more stories and remastered footage daily on our Agnes at Fifty page . Keep in mind some of the footage does not have sound due to technology restrictions in 1972.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming Valley has been known to be called “The Valley with a Heart”. In this installment of remastered 16mm film, you’ll see the charitable efforts after the Agnes Flood of ’72 as volunteers came from far and wide to help those in need.

Raw 16mm Film: West Side of the Wyoming Valley

Food, clothing, medical supplies, and shelters were set up across northeastern Pennsylvania. Some of the places you’ll see that were designated for the relief effort are Pocono Downs in Plains Township and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport.

Be sure to checkout our Agnes at Fifty page for more stories from the Agnes Flood of 1972.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

I-84 reopens after fatal multi-vehicle crash

DINGMANS FERRY, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT announced that Interstate 84 completely reopened at 7:30 pm after a fatal multi-vehicle crash. PennDOT announced that the interstate was closed from 11:00 am to 7:30 pm. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), four cars were traveling along interstate 84 when one driver failed to apply their brakes in […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Coroner called to hospital after multi-crash

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the hospital after a multi-crash in Luzerne County occurred Saturday afternoon. According to crews, EMS responders were on the scene of a wreck in Plymouth near Turkey Hill on West Main Street. A witness told Eyewitness News three cars were involved in the crash including one […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Body found of missing swimmer in Delaware River

MINISINK HILLS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a swimmer that went missing in the Delaware River has been recovered after a four-day search. According to the National Park Service, the body of Christopher Schofield, 23, of Stroudsburg was recovered Saturday from the waters of the Delaware River Officials tell Eyewitness News a park visitor, […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Scranton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
State
Wyoming State
City
Plains Township, PA
Scranton, PA
Entertainment
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Travel Maven

The Most Remote Place in Pennsylvania is Breathtaking

Nestled in the Susquehannock State Forest in Austin, Hammersley Wild Area has earned the title of the most isolated area in Pennsylvania. Spanning over 30,000 acres and filled with hiking trails, swimming holes, wildlife, and breathtaking views, this is one place you’ll definitely want to add to your bucket list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBRE

Truck strikes bridge causing a road closure

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews respond to a truck striking a bridge causing road closure in Taylor. According to police on the scene, Oak Street is closed due to the truck crash, and traffic from Main Avenue is being detoured through Stauffer Industrial Park to get to Keyser Avenue. Officials say people coming from Keyser […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyoming Valley#Volunteers#The Wyoming Valley Food#Wilkes#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Police investigate armed robbery at convenience store

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Dickson City at the Main Street Mini Mart. According to the Dickson City Police Department, on Sunday around 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the Main Street Mini Mart for the report of a robbery. Investigators said a male stuck an unknown […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Search efforts continue for missing Stroudsburg woman

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are continuing to investigate a missing woman in Monroe County. Police are continuing to search for missing 45-year-old Dana Smithers, who was last seen leaving a friend’s house on the night of May 28 and reported as missing on June 4. Smithers is described as […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Family begs for answers in Stroudsburg missing woman case

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a missing woman in the Poconos is speaking out after 25 days have passed with no sign of her. 45-year-old Dana Smithers has been missing for nearly a month and was last seen on Stokes Avenue. Eyewitness News spoke to Smithers’ daughter-in-law about what Dana was doing that […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Two arrests made in shooting homicide in Lackawanna County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking News in the newsroom Wednesday night as two arrests have been made in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Lackawanna County over the weekend. The early Saturday morning shooting left 17-year-old Joseph Roberson dead on the side of Bowens Road in Spring Brook Township and Wednesday night, police have […]
WBRE

Rafters rescued from Lehigh River

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- On Saturday, several rafters were rescued from the Lehigh River.   The Fearnots Fire Company and White Haven EMS were dispatched to the river just after 3:00 pm.   Upon arrival, rescue crews discovered 9 rafters were stuck on a rock between fast-moving rapids.   According to first responders, two […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three charged in Scranton homicide investigation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three individuals were arrested in regards to the fatal stabbing that took place Wednesday afternoon. Amir Williams, 16, Scranton. Charged with Aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. Nahsyeis Williams, 16, Scranton. Charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering […]
WBRE

Rabid raccoon attacks two women in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND (WBRE/WYOU) — A rabid raccoon in Maryland attacked two women leaving them with several injuries, says Ocean City Police. According to the Ocean City Police Department, officers responded to a report of a female being attacked by a rabid raccoon. Officers stated once arriving on the scene the female was treated by EMS […]
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBRE

Pennsylvania bill would impose tougher penalties on fentanyl dealers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new bill is being proposed in Pennsylvania’s legislature that would impose tougher penalties on fentanyl dealers. State Senator Doug Mastriano (PA-33) announced plans to introduce “Tyler’s Law” to target drug dealers who peddle fentanyl resulting in a fatal overdose.  Mastriano called the legislation very important and designed to “save lives.” […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Police seeking identity of hit-and-run suspect

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Kingston Police Department said they are attempting to identify a female suspect they say was involved in a hit and run in Luzerne County. Officials said the woman was involved in a motor vehicle hit and run that took place on Warren Avenue in Kingston on June 1 around 3:10 […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

PSP: Attempt to drive car off tow truck leads to drug arrest

ASHLAND BROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a woman with drug possession after they say she attempted to drive her car off a tow truck while it was being repossessed. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 15 troopers responded to the 1200 block of Brock Street in Ashland, Schuylkill County around 12:00 […]
ASHLAND, PA
WBRE

WBRE

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy