NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Years after the shooting death of Ohio resident Barri Shank outside of a North Charleston hotel, police confirmed they have closed the case. Investigators said Shank was walking his dogs outside of the Hyatt Place Hotel in the early morning hours of May 30, 2016, when he was shot and killed. Shank and his wife had just arrived in town on vacation.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO