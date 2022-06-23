ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Fire destroys several parked cars inside St. Vincent Hospital parking garage

By Toni Caushi, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER — Four vehicles were totaled and several others were damaged in a hospital parking garage fire Thursday.

No injuries were reported, according to District Fire Chief Dan O'Neil.

The vehicles were parked at the second floor of the St. Vincent Hospital multilevel parking facility when the fire started, according to authorities.

Acting Deputy Chief Adam Roche said the fire was first reported at 11:55 a.m.

Eight fire trucks were needed to fight the fire because of amount of smoke and zero visibility conditions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Roche said.

While the hospital is open, the Summer Street entrance is closed until the burned cars are removed, Roche said.

