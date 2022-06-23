ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Weather Permitting: Here's your Fayetteville area weekend forecast

By Chick Jacobs
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
Wednesday's high temperature of 101 in Fayetteville was a landmark reading for a few reasons:

It tied the record for the date, set in 1990.

It was the hottest day in June for Fayetteville since 2105.

It was the fourth time we set or tied a daily high record in June and

It was the fourth time Fayetteville reached triple digits in June. That hasn't happened here since the 1950s.

Fortunately, the excessive heat will be holding off for a while in our neck of the woods, likely for the rest of the month. Instead, Fayetteville will be looking at the traditional "lather-rinse-repeat" summertime situation of highs in the low 90s, lows of about 70, and scattered late afternoon popcorn showers at times.

Here's the setup

Severe summertime heat is expected to remain west of the Appalachians into the weekend as a series of disturbances try to push through the Carolinas. A stalled frontal boundary will be the center of potential rainfall, but for now it appears to be staying north of us, in the Piedmont. Some early evening storms will walk down into the Sandhills, but they don't appear to be severe.

Highs Friday will hold in the low 90s for Fayetteville, with a pleasant northeast breeze. Lows should hit about 72. Rainfall chances are nil.

The weekend

Things look dry and seasonal for the Cape Fear region. Look for sunshine with highs in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday, with lows around 70. High pressure will hold any rain chances at bay.

If you're heading to the beach, look for sunshine, light on-shore winds and a low rip current risk. Highs will reach the upper 80s along the beach.

Down the road

There's a bit of uncertainty early next week. A fairly potent Canadian energy system will cross to our north, dragging a frontal boundary across the Carolinas. Depending on the strength of our ridge and the timing of the front, look for shower chances to increase. Highs will return to the low 90s Monday, then upper 80s Tuesday, depending on cloud cover.

In the tropics

After a few quiet weeks, the National Hurricane Center is watching a disorganized blob moving off the African coast. It's a bit early for Cape Verde systems — but don't forget that Hurricane Bertha in early July of 1996 was a Cape Verde creation. It's still a long way off and looks destined for the deep Caribbean, so consider it good practice for later this year.

Have a great weekend!

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmail.com or NCWeatherhound on Twitter.

