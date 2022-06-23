ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ray Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, ‘so fragile’ one month after his death

By Jolie Zenna
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LZAd_0gJxotJq00

Ray Liotta’s fiancée posted a touching tribute to the late actor Thursday, describing herself as “so fragile” one month after his untimely death .

In her Instagram post , Jacy Nittolo reflected on the time since Liotta’s passing, writing, “It’s hard to believe a month has gone by.”

Nittolo, 47, continued, “There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day.”

The “Goodfellas” star and Nittolo each had children from previous marriages. Liotta shared 23-year-old daughter Karsen with ex-wife Michelle Grace, and Nittolo has four kids: son Dax, Chazz, Jade and Joey.

Nittolo shared that being with their combined children has been a great comfort to her through this time of loss.

“Each day my hint of some light is being with our children- Dax, Karsen, Chazz, Jade and Joey,” she wrote. “Through so much pain I find so much love and laughter.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5ivn_0gJxotJq00
The pair got engaged in December 2020.
jacynittolo/Instagram

Nittolo concluded that she is so thankful for their “blended family.”

“Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are holding each other up. It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations.”

The “Many Saints of Newark” star announced his engagement to Nittolo in December 2020 on Instagram, captioning his post, “Christmas wishes do come true.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38USs7_0gJxotJq00
Liotta and Nittolo both had children from previous marriages.
jacynittolo/Instagram

Liotta died in his sleep on May 26 at the age of 67. He was in the Dominican Republic to film “Dangerous Waters” at the time and was said to be making a career comeback .

The legendary actor’s unexpected death shook Hollywood, and many of his co-stars have spoken out about his death . He continues to be remembered by his work and his family .

Comments / 0

Related
urbanbellemag.com

Ceaser’s Daughter & Ex Set the Record Straight After He’s Fired from ‘Black Ink Crew’

Ceaser’s firing from “Black Ink Crew” follows his fallout with his daughter. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser made headlines recently after it was confirmed he has been fired from the show. Social media erupted after a video of a man allegedly abusing dogs went viral. Blogger Gossip of the City was the first to share the video. And Donna shared the clip on her Instagram account. She strongly believes that Ceaser is the man in the video. After she called him out about it, she brought up the abuse allegations that were made by his daughter Cheyenne. She accused Ceaser of beating her and she made the claims during an Instagram Live session.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Cardi B responds to follower who called daughter Kulture ‘autistic’

Keep your Kulture-al takes to yourself. On Friday, Cardi B responded to a Twitter user who suggested that the “Never Give Up” rapper’s 3-year-old daughter Kulture has autism. “Your daughter is literally autistic and you’re on stan twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her finger in outlets,” wrote user @theminajprint in a since-deleted tweet. The “WAP” performer, 29, clapped back via quote-tweet, writing: “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit something.Go play in traffic bitch.” The replies to Cardi’s retort varied, with many pleading with the “Bodak Yellow”...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Michelle Grace
Page Six

The Bachelorette’s Cam Ayala undergoes leg amputation

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Cam Ayala underwent a leg amputation late this week, his most recent social media post revealed. “Gotta lotta BROMENTUM with @b.rapp #amputee #CAMputee #FAITHoverFEAR 🙏🏽✝️,” read the Instagram caption accompanying a photograph of Ayala in a hospital bed at Texas Medical Center, with much of his right leg appearing to have been removed. The reason for the procedure was lymphedema, a disease from which Ayela, 33, has long suffered. The condition, according to Mayo Clinic, is the result of lymph vessels failing to sufficiently drain the lymph nodes, resulting in a back-up of fluid that causes swelling in the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sarah Jessica Parker: Don’t call me ‘brave’ for having gray hair

Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t stressing about getting older. “I just don’t understand why I’m supposed to be spending that much time thinking about it,” the “Sex and the City” actress, 57, told Allure recently. “It’s not that I’m purposefully dismissive or delusional. But I don’t really ponder it. There’s been far more peripheral chatter about my time spent on earth than I’ve spent thinking about it myself.” That’s particularly true of SJP’s silver-streaked hair, which dominated headlines last summer after she was photographed dining outdoors in NYC. “It became months and months of conversation about how brave I am for having gray hair,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer: Co-parenting ‘is a motherf–ker’

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer have been crushing co-parenting since splitting in 2016 — but it’s “a lot of work,” she says. The jewelry designer, 45, described the effort she and the actor, 46, put into “stay[ing] on track to stay a family” with their two children, Ruby, 15, and Otis, 13, in Thursday’s “World’s First Podcast” episode. “It was a choice, and it was trusting in, like, the universe has got our back,” Meyer explained. “But let me tell you something, the work is a motherf–ker.” Thanks to their diligence, the former couple now have a “beautiful family,” with the Los Angeles...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Rebel Wilson cozies up to girlfriend Ramona Agruma for romantic helicopter ride

Sky-high Rebel-ion! Rebel Wilson took her romance with Ramona Agruma to new heights over the weekend, enjoying a dreamy helicopter excursion over Iceland. A post shared to her Instagram Stories showed the “Pitch Perfect” star, 42, and her fashion-designer girlfriend in matching blue puffer coats, standing in front of a firehouse-red chopper with a flat, grassy landscape unfolding behind them. “Trying to look cool whilst freezing 😜,” Wilson, 42, wrote in text overlaying the image. A subsequent snap captured a headset-clad Wilson in-flight in the aircraft. Earlier this week, the “Bridesmaids” actress posted another pic to Instagram depicting herself mostly immersed in a small body...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Christmas Wishes
Page Six

‘RHONJ’ star Melissa Gorga’s son Gino graduates middle school

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s son Gino graduated middle school Thursday. “GINO is going to high school😩😩😩,” Gorga, 43, wrote on Instagram. “Congratulations to my shy boy💙👨🏻‍🎓 I know you’re going to do amazing things! You impress me everyday💙.” In one photo, the Bravolebrity posed with the 14-year-old, who wore a white suit jacket, a white button-down shirt, a black bow tie and black pants. Another snap showed the graduate posing for a solo shot in front of the family’s swimming pool. Gorga also took to her Instagram Stories to document the special night for her 2.6 million followers. “Happy...
EDUCATION
Page Six

Olivia Munn introduces son Malcolm to ‘Daily Show’ alum Jon Stewart in sweet pic

Baby meets (former) boss. Olivia Munn revealed via Instagram on Wednesday that she introduced her 6-month-old son, Malcolm, to Jon Stewart. “A rare photo of Jon Stewart and Mark Twain,” the actress – who previously worked with “The Daily Show” alum – captioned an adorable pic of Stewart touching the baby boy’s nose. “Congrats Jon on your #MarkTwainPrize,” Munn, 41, added, referencing the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor award Stewart, 59, won Monday night. From 2010 to 2011, Munn appeared as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” with Stewart. The two have remained close over the years and have discussed their special bond...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ben Affleck’s son, 10, backs Lamborghini into parked BMW at car dealership

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, got behind the wheel of a Lamborghini SUV — and promptly hit a BMW. The preteen was at a luxury car rental dealership with the actor, 49, and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles on Sunday when he received permission to get in the driver’s seat. Samuel put the yellow Urus in reverse, backing into the parked white vehicle. He immediately exited, checking on both cars. His dad did the same, comforting his youngest child with a hug. Neither the Lamborghini nor the BMW retained damage, a spokesperson for Affleck told TMZ. An employee at the rental company, 777 Exotics, told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

All about Beanie Feldstein’s engagement ring from Bonnie Chance Roberts

Beanie Feldstein gave flash photographers a run for their money Thursday night when she showed off her blinding new engagement ring for the first time. The Broadway star, 28, was signing autographs outside New York City’s August Wilson Theatre following a “Funny Girl” performance when paparazzi caught a glimpse of the unique diamond sparkler Bonnie Chance Roberts just gave her. Made custom by jeweler Michelle Oh, the ring resembles a flower, as it features one central stone that’s surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds, all set in yellow gold. “Bonnie told me that she wanted to create the most special ring possible....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Peta Murgatroyd gives herself IVF injections after miscarriage reveal

Peta Murgatroyd is giving fans an up-close and personal look at her in vitro fertilization journey. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro, 35, gave herself IVF injections for the first time in an Instagram video Wednesday, telling her followers that she wanted to be “transparent” amid her and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s struggles to conceive a sibling for their 5-year-old son, Shai. Murgatroyd, who has suffered three miscarriages in the last two years, wrote that her goal is to “normalize the conversations surrounding miscarriages and IVF and create an environment that is more comfortable for all women.” In the social media upload, the dancer showed...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brad Pitt reveals he spent a year hunting for buried treasure, more

Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: Brad Pitt spent a “foolish” year searching for gold on his French estate. Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Barbara Kavovit is running for NYC mayor again. And Al Pacino finally explains why he has a “Shrek” phone case. We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify exclusive week-in-review five minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Senior Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Lisa Rinna proves she texted an apology to Denise Richards over affair rumors

Lisa Rinna has the receipts. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 58, took to her Instagram Stories Thursday to prove she texted her former co-star Denise Richards an apology after it was brought to question on the Bravo reality series. A screenshotted text message from Rinna dated Oct. 2 read, “Denise, I’m deeply sorry for the way I treated you on and around the show. I hope you are doing well, and I wish you and your family nothing but the very best. ❤️.” Richards’ alleged response on Oct. 4 read, “Thank you so much for your text. It means alot [sic]....
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anya Taylor-Joy flashes ring, sparks Malcolm McRae engagement rumors

Is Anya Taylor-Joy heading down the aisle? The “Queen’s Gambit” star – who is dating musician Malcolm McRae – is sparking engagement rumors after she was photographed flashing a ring on that finger while disembarking from a private jet in Sydney, Australia, last week. “She bounded off the plane and then seemed to flash the ring at her driver before getting in the car,” an eyewitness told the Daily Mail, who was first to report the news on Sunday. “She was either showing off the ring or doing a dance move. Either way, she looked ecstatic.” A rep for the actress did...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Al Pacino finally explains his ‘Shrek’ phone case that went viral

The origin story of Al Pacino’s “Shrek” phone case has finally been revealed. “My daughter gave me that,” Pacino revealed during a “Today” show appearance on Wednesday. “My youngest daughter put that on my phone.” Last April, the internet went into meltdown mode when eagle-eyed fans noticed the Oscar winner, 82, had a phone case covered with images of the iconic green ogre. The “House of Gucci” star shares daughter Julie, 32, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and twins Anton and Olivia, 21, with ex-girlfriend, “National Lampoon Vacation” star Beverly D’Angelo. Pacino explained that he hadn’t even noticed what was on the case until Jason...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Mean Girls’ star Daniel Franzese met Danny DeVito after famous movie line

Danny DeVito is also a fan of his work. “Mean Girls” star Daniel Franzese, who famously name-dropped the actor in the hit teen movie, reveals he once got to meet DeVito. “I got to meet him on a dance floor at a party,” the 44-year-old actor exclusively tells Page Six, adding that the encounter happened years ago during photographer Amanda Demme’s birthday party at The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in Los Angeles. Franzese tells us he boldly walked up to the Emmy winner and informed him that he was “the guy [in ‘Mean Girls’] who says, ‘[Oh my God,] Danny DeVito, I love your...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Buckhead Shore’ star hopes to reconnect with former ‘babysitter’ Beyoncé

Before the world knew Beyoncé as Queen Bey, DJ Simmons knew her as his babysitter. “Beyonce used to babysit me … she was sweet, caring, loving, giving and nurturing,” the “Buckhead Shore” star, who is the son of Grammy-winning music producer and songwriter Daryl Simmons, told Page Six. “I want to reach back out to her if I can. Hopefully this show makes me famous enough. But if not, I’ll keep shooting my shot.” The reality star, whose new series debuts Thursday on MTV, continued to gush over what it was like hanging with the musical icon before she was famous. “[My dad]...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

119K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy