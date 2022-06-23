ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Munn introduces son Malcolm to ‘Daily Show’ alum Jon Stewart in sweet pic

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
Baby meets (former) boss.

Olivia Munn revealed via Instagram on Wednesday that she introduced her 6-month-old son, Malcolm, to Jon Stewart.

“A rare photo of Jon Stewart and Mark Twain,” the actress – who previously worked with “The Daily Show” alum – captioned an adorable pic of Stewart touching the baby boy’s nose .

“Congrats Jon on your #MarkTwainPrize,” Munn, 41, added, referencing the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor award Stewart, 59, won Monday night.

From 2010 to 2011, Munn appeared as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” with Stewart. The two have remained close over the years and have discussed their special bond in various interviews.

“He’s somebody that I still go to and I’ll ask him for advice on something,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2015. “The thing about Jon is that he always immediately has an opinion, and it’s always the right opinion.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v69hJ_0gJxosR700
The actress appeared on “The Daily Show” from 2010 to 2011.
Getty Images for Comedy Central

She continued, “I go to him because I know he just makes such good sense that it would be so silly for me to ignore any of it. He’s so smart. He’s definitely been a huge help and someone that I value in my life.”

As Page Six previously reported, Munn welcomed baby Malcolm with boyfriend John Mulaney in November 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRvKb_0gJxosR700
Munn and Stewart have maintained a strong friendship through the years.
FilmMagic

His arrival came six months after the “Saturday Night Live” alum, 39, split from wife Anna Marie Tendler.

The artist, 36, was “heartbroken” by the comedian’s decision, she wrote in a May 2021 statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRnnk_0gJxosR700
She welcomed her baby boy with boyfriend John Mulaney in November 2021.
oliviamunn/Instagram

“I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery,” Tendler added at the time, referencing his 2020 visit to rehab for alcoholism and cocaine addiction.

That same month, news broke that Mulaney was dating Munn .

The actor confirmed the new couple were expecting a baby during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in September 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZeNa_0gJxosR700
Mulaney was previously married to artist Anna Marie Tendler.
oliviamunn/Instagram

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” Mulaney, who finalized his divorce from Tendler in January, told the late-night host.

“We’re having a baby together,” he continued. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”

Mulaney celebrated his first Father’s Day earlier this month, with Munn joking via Instagram Stories that he is “Malcolm’s assistant.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
John Mulaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Show#American#Entertainment Weekly
