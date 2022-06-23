ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Chris Daughtry has ‘moments of the guilt’ after deaths of stepdaughter, mom

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQ2E5_0gJxorYO00

Chris Daughtry is still holding on to guilt following the deaths of his stepdaughter, Hannah Price, and his mother, Sandra Daughtry.

“I dealt with both differently, processed both losses very differently — the common denominator in both is the guilt,” the “American Idol” alum, 42, told Kelly Clarkson on her eponymous talk show Thursday.

“The ‘I wish I would have said this. I wish I would’ve done this. I wish I would’ve called more.'”

Chris explained that his “moments of guilt” are “the hardest because you can’t do anything about” them.

“There’s always going to be reminders of what you could’ve done or whatever, and I tend to beat myself up a lot over it,” he shared.

Last November, Price — the daughter of the “Home” singer’s wife, Deanna Daughtry — was found dead in her Tennessee home at the age of 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VUqK2_0gJxorYO00
The “American Idol” alum was “devastated” upon learning of Hannah Price’s death.
Corbis via Getty Images

“I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” Chris said in his statement posted to Facebook following the tragic news.

“I just recently in the last week lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately.

“We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBAkF_0gJxorYO00
Hannah took her own life while under the influence of narcotics.
deanna.daughtry/Instagram

The Daughtrys revealed in January that Price died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics.

“Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her,” the family said.

Comments / 1

Related
International Business Times

Pumpkin Shannon Confronts Mama June After Exposing Her Kids To COVID-19

In this week's “Mama June: Road to Redemption,” Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon will confront her mom Mama June Shannon after the latter exposed her and her kids to COVID-19. In a sneak peek at the upcoming episode, Pumpkin engaged in a video call with Mama June to confront the latter about her COVID-19 diagnosis.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thebrag.com

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter has allegedly filed to change her name

Elon Musk’s daughter has allegedly filed to change her name to both confirm her gender identity and distance herself from Elon. @KnowNothingTV on Twitter recently posted a screenshot of a public record that one of Elon Musk’s daughters filed in order to change her name to align with her gender identity. She also stated that she wanted to distance herself from Elon Musk and break off any form of relationship with him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Page Six

Ben Affleck’s son, 10, backs Lamborghini into parked BMW at car dealership

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, got behind the wheel of a Lamborghini SUV — and promptly hit a BMW. The preteen was at a luxury car rental dealership with the actor, 49, and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles on Sunday when he received permission to get in the driver’s seat of the Lambo, which starts at $230,000 for a 2022 model. Samuel put the yellow Urus in reverse, backing into the parked white vehicle. He immediately exited, checking on both cars. His dad did the same, comforting his youngest child with a hug. Neither the Lamborghini nor the BMW retained damage, a spokesperson for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling Poses With Kids Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 & Beau, 5, At ‘Minions’ Premiere: Photos

Tori Spelling is super mom! The 40-year-old actress took four of her kids, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 and Beau, 5, to the Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 25 (oldest son Liam, 15, did appear to join the family). Tori and her kids were all smiles as they posed on the yellow carpet for photographers, with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum matching the carpet in a bright floral dress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner & His Wife Expecting First Baby

Big news, “American Idol” fans! Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are expecting their first child, and it’s a boy!. The “American Idol” winner’s rep confirmed the big news to PEOPLE. “We got a little man on the way,” McCreery shared with the media outlet. He then spoke about his and Gabi’s dream of having children. “We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Chris Daughtry
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Star's Sister Is Pregnant With Twins

The Teen Mom family is adding two new members! Victoria Messer, sister of Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer, confirmed Sunday that she and her husband, Royer Rodriguez, are expecting twins – a baby boy and a baby girl. The couple shared their big news on Instagram while sharing footage of their big reveal, which entailed tossing powder-filled baseballs into the air and hitting them with a bat. When Rodriguez hit his, blue powder exploded, and Victoria was covered in pink powder upon smacking hers down.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Bake Off’s Peter Sawkins wasn’t ‘coming out’ in video holding hands with man: ‘I do not identify as LGBTQ+’

The Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins has clarified that he does not “identify as LGBTQ+” after fans thought he came out on social media.The 21-year-old, who won the Channel 4 baking show in 2020, delighted fans as he shared a compilation of clips on Instagram last week from a recent holiday.In various parts of the video, which is soundtracked by the song “I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez, Sawkins appears to be holding hands with a man.Many of his followers interpreted this post as Sawkins coming out, flooding the comments section with rainbow emojis.“Well I didn’t see...
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
urbanbellemag.com

Ceaser is Fired from ‘Black Ink Crew’ After Video Causes Outrage from Fans & Cast Members

“Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser is used to being a hot topic thanks to the drama surrounding his business decisions and personal relationships. However, his latest controversy is really not going over well with fans. Hours ago, Blogger Gossip of the City posted a very disturbing video. It was alleged that Ceaser is the man in the video and he was allegedly being violent towards dogs. While many questioned how the security footage got into the hands of the popular blog, it’s been suspected that a neighbor may have shared footage from their own security cameras. Outrage immediately followed, to no surprise.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepdaughter#Suicide#American#Corbis#Getty Images
Page Six

The Bachelorette’s Cam Ayala undergoes leg amputation

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Cam Ayala underwent a leg amputation late this week, his most recent social media post revealed. “Gotta lotta BROMENTUM with @b.rapp #amputee #CAMputee #FAITHoverFEAR 🙏🏽✝️,” read the Instagram caption accompanying a photograph of Ayala in a hospital bed at Texas Medical Center, with much of his right leg appearing to have been removed. The reason for the procedure was lymphedema, a disease from which Ayela, 33, has long suffered. The condition, according to Mayo Clinic, is the result of lymph vessels failing to sufficiently drain the lymph nodes, resulting in a back-up of fluid that causes swelling in the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Shares Daughter True’s Sweet Annual Tradition Honoring Local Firefighters

Watch: Khloe Kardashian DATING Private Equity Investor After Tristan. The Kardashian family is celebrating our heroes. On June 24, Khloe Kardashian shared that she and her daughter True Thompson, 4, have a special annual tradition where they bring ice cream to firefighters at the local station. As seen in an Instagram post documenting their visits throughout the years, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream has also been along for the ride.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Beauty Queen, 27, Bravely Competes in Miss Universe Pageant After Losing Waist-Length Hair to Chemo: ‘My Confidence Will Shine Through’

Miss Universe contestant Anglee Kumar, 27, will be competing in the historic pageant’s finals next month, while also battling stage 4 cancer. The London-based beauty queen, whose strength and courage far outweigh her physical looks, will be wearing a wig after losing her waist-length hair to chemotherapy treatment. Her eyebrows and eyelashes are gone, and her nails have been turning black, which can be another side effect of treatment.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

119K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy