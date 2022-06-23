ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwell, MA

Two of the best faceoff men in the state went head-to-head in the Division 3 state final

By Jason Snow, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

WORCESTER – Backed by a shutdown goalie, the suffocating defense of the Norwell High boys lacrosse team played a major role in clinching the program's first-ever state title.

But junior faceoff artist John Mullen – literally and figuratively – starred at center stage.

Opposite of another one of the state's premier talents at the X in Medfield's TJ Casey, Mullen won 13 of 18 clashes for No. 2 Norwell to help seal a 11-3 win over the No. 8 Warriors on the campus of Worcester State University on Wednesday.

More: Norwell High boys lacrosse team claims first state title with 'unbelievable' performance

“John, every day, brings a lot," said Norwell coach Josh Stolp. "In practices and games, he’s 100% all the time. That’s just his way of playing. He’s a great shooter, a great offensive threat, so once he gets the ball, he can get it out into a fast break really quickly, which is huge.”

In Norwell's landslide third-quarter run, in which the Clippers stretched a 3-1 halftime lead to a 9-2 cushion entering the fourth, Mullen won all but one faceoff in eight attempts.

“It’s frustrating because we’re usually accustomed to winning all the face-offs with TJ,” Medfield coach John Isaf said with a chuckle. “(Mullen) is a great player and he gives them so many possessions, it’s tough to get back-to-back goals against a team like that. Especially when their goalie (Ryan Daly, who made nine saves in the win) is fantastic, their defense played really well and we just couldn’t get any momentum going.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUgtM_0gJxonGi00

To close the third quarter avalanche, Mullen took a win at the X and swiftly delivered one of his two goals on the night, just seven seconds after a score from Joe Dally. His faceoff dominance helped the Clippers score three times in the final minute of the frame.

“It was all about the mentality, to be honest. I was nervous, but I didn’t want to be too nervous to jump and stuff. It was pretty steady,” said Mullen, who is committed to continue his lacrosse career at Syracuse. “I just wanted to win so bad and our team came out with it. I’m super happy.”

More: Ronan Schipani's return helped propel Norwell High boys lacrosse to its first state title

Mullen won 308 of his 382 total face-offs in his junior season (80.6 percent), which compliments his 20-goal, 18 assist statistical splits nicely. For his career, Mullen has 578 wins at the X and only 121 losses (80.8 percent). More often than not, the field tilts Norwell's way.

“He’s one of the best in the state. He’s got great wings on the side to help him out, but I mean, it’s a battle every time that whistle blows," Casey, who will play at UMass-Amherst, said of Mullen. "We’re both equally as fast to the ball. It’s just (about) who outmuscles each other, who gets to the ground ball. It was a great game by Mullen, but I know Medfield will be back next year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBzBm_0gJxonGi00

Mullen returned the praise.

“(Casey) is a great guy. If I lose against him, I’m like ‘All right, he’s really good’ so I don’t really care. We both have great respect for each other and talk to each other after the game," Mullen said. "Going against him, I’ve got to go super fast because he’s really fast too. It’s a mental game, all around, but we respect each other so much. It’s great.”

It's not the first time Casey and Mullen stood eye-to-eye as Norwell took the regular season matchup over Medfield by a 8-7 score on April 9.

“Norwell and Medfield, us two teams, I honestly don’t know who’s better," Mullen said after the win. "Tonight, we were better. But it’s whoever brings the most, and it seems like we brought it more today. We were ready.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TxSSQ_0gJxonGi00

Alongside Daly, attack Ryan Shea and midfielder Timothy Ward, Mullen will return to Norwell High as a senior next year with intentions of forming another run of title contention.

But for now, savoring a title well-earned will do just fine in the meantime.

“It’s amazing. I can’t even fathom. I’m kind of speechless, to be honest," Mullen said. "I’m just so happy we won.”

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Two of the best faceoff men in the state went head-to-head in the Division 3 state final

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Back-to-back champ! Gloucester man grabs another ‘Greasy Pole’ victory at the St. Peter’s Fiesta

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — The return of the St. Peter’s Fiesta for the first time since 2019 was a flashback to brilliance on Sunday in Gloucester. The 2022 winner of the famed ‘Greasy Pole’ contest was Derek Hopkins, the same man who last grabbed the coveted flag at the end of that slick, 40-foot-long greased pole when the championship was last held three years ago.
MassLive.com

$1 million Powerball winner in Massachusetts Saturday

A Massachusetts lottery player won the $1 million Powerball prize over the weekend. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at Richdale, a convenience store in Gloucester. The jackpot on Saturday was worth an estimated $335 million. There was no winner and the jackpot increased to $346 million for the drawing Monday.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston

Watch: Gloucester’s greasy pole contest looks as painful as ever

After a pandemic hiatus, some brave souls returned to tackle the North Shore's favorite slippery protuberance. There’s no denying that the world around us is in disarray and that things seem to be changing at lightning speed, typically not for the better. But there’s at least one thing you can count on: Once a year, a bunch of brave souls in Gloucester will try to cross a giant, greased-up pole before falling into the ocean.
GLOUCESTER, MA
millburysutton.com

Jennifer DiFranco new director of development for Worcester Academy

WORCESTER -- Worcester Academy has announced it has selected College of the Holy Cross alumni and parent giving director Jennifer DiFranco as its next director of development, effective Aug. 1. DiFranco, a Sutton resident and current Worcester Academy parent, has been a leading higher educational advancement professional at Holy Cross...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwell, MA
Norwell, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Worcester, MA
Sports
City
Medfield, MA
City
Worcester, MA
abc7ny.com

Manny, Pedro and Papi's kids are on the same team?! Meet 'The Sons' of the Brockton Rox

BROCKTON, Mass. -- As outfielder Pedro Martinez Jr., first baseman Manny Ramirez Jr., third baseman D'Angelo Ortiz, outfielder Jaden Sheffield and pitcher Kade Foulke chat in the batting cages, general manager Tom Tracey shoos away fans loitering outside Campanelli Stadium, hoping to get a glimpse of the players known collectively as "The Sons."
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat the Most Incredible Greek Food in Boston

Greek food is hands down one of my favorite foods. There is so much to love: the olives, the Feta cheese, the pita bread, and the various dips and spreads. I’m always on the lookout for good Greek restaurants. While visiting the city, I was craving Greek food, so I scoped out the best Greek restaurants in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

The Wellesley aqueduct bathrooms at Hunnewell Field have landed

The long-awaited replacement for the bathrooms along the Cochituate Aqueduct at Hunnewell Field in Wellesley have arrived. More work is needed before they are open for business, but it looks like we’re most of the way there (we’ll be getting an update this coming week). We very much...
WELLESLEY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
country1025.com

Boston’s Oysterfest Is This Weekend!

Here’s something to sink your gills into…oyster lovers of New England! It’s Oysterfest at Boston Public Market. Located in Dewey Square at 100 Hanover Street, this annual event will feature live music, adult beverages at the brand new Pine Bar, some special discounts and of course, plenty of fresh oysters!
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

O'Connor's Restaurant in Worcester to be Sold

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester’s License Commission meets on Thursday, June 30, with an agenda that includes licenses transfers for new ownership of O’Connor’s Restaurant at 1160 West Boylston Street. Brendan and Claire O’Connor opened O’Connor’s in 1989, after immigrating a year earlier from Ireland....
WORCESTER, MA
californiaexaminer.net

Dave Portnoy Net Worth: How Much Is He Worth In 2022?

A native of Swampscott, Massachusetts, Portnoy was conceived on March 22, 1977. Throughout his childhood, he played baseball and football, and he was always interested in sports. No matter how much he protested it, Portnoy went to the University of Michigan, even though he wouldn’t be participating in any sports while there. In 1995, he graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in education.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Division
Boston Globe

27 places that serve deliciously decadent ice cream sundaes

"You can't beat a classic banana split." Scoops of ice cream layered with fudge and other toppings — a sundae is a special thing. Now that summer has officially started, we wanted to hear about the ice cream shops that serve the most decadent, over-the-top sundaes. Readers were quick to respond. Almost 100 people let us know where you can get a delicious frozen dessert.
Boston

These New England boardwalks are worth a visit this summer

Nothing says summer fun like a stroll along a boardwalk. Here's a selection of boardwalks with beautiful views, great food, arcade games, and more. New England summers bring plenty of boardwalk fun. Some seaside pathways offer shops, restaurants, music, and carnival rides, while others are simply an escape into nature.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NECN

Missing Swimmer Safely Located in Lakeville, Mass.

A swimmer who went missing Sunday night while at a pond in Lakeville, Massachusetts, was safely located on someone's boat, police said. Lakeville police confirmed the swimmer was fine after being found on a boat in the area. Police initially received a call just before 7 p.m. and said they...
LAKEVILLE, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy