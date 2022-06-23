ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt, TN

Humboldt man charged with arson after Regal Inn fire

By Katrina Smith, Jackson Sun
 3 days ago

A Humboldt man, Christopher Reed, was arrested on arson charges the after the Humboldt Fire Department responded to call concerning a fire at Regal Inn in Humboldt on Sunday.

Reed was charged Monday with three counts of aggravated arson and arrested. He remains in custody at the Gibson County Jail with no set bond.

The fire caused several people to evacuate from their rooms. After an investigation, authorities said Reed is suspected to have set the fire in one of the rooms.

Humboldt Fire Department responded to the call around 9 p.m.

Special agents including the Humboldt police department, the Humboldt Fire department, and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) worked together during the investigation.

